Fortnite v28.01 Թարմացում. Պատրաստվեք նոր արկածների:

Summary: Prepare for an exciting new adventure as Fortnite Battle Royale gears up for its v28.01 update. Epic Games has announced that server downtime will begin on December 7th at 3 AM ET, with an estimated duration of 1-3 hours. During this time, matchmaking and core game modes will be temporarily disabled.

Get ready to enter a world of creativity and fun as Fortnite collaborates with Lego to bring you a one-of-a-kind experience. While details are limited until the downtime ends, here’s a sneak peek of what you can expect from this exciting Lego crossover:

1. Lego-Themed Open World: Explore a brand-new Lego island filled with diverse biomes, captivating quests, lively wildlife, and innovative building mechanics. Get ready to unleash your creativity!

2. Themed Cosmetics: Over 1200 existing Fortnite skins will be given a Lego makeover, bringing a touch of blocky charm to your favorite characters. Additionally, new original Lego outfits, such as The Lego Explorer Emile, will be introduced for you to showcase your style.

3. Challenges & Rewards: Engage in special Lego-themed quests and unlock exciting rewards. Earn XP and collect themed accessories as you embark on an adventure like never before.

4. Gameplay Changes: Expect potential additions like fishing, farming, and hunting to match the sandbox nature of the Lego world. Dive into a vibrant environment that perfectly blends the Fortnite and Lego universes.

The cinematic trailer gives us a glimpse into the whimsical Lego environment awaiting us. Get ready for a bright and lively land filled with blocks of joy when the servers come back online.

Don’t forget that matchmaking and services will be temporarily offline during the downtime. Solo, Duo, and Squad playlists for core modes will be inaccessible until the update is complete.

Stay tuned for further updates as Epic Games may provide additional information or adjust the timings for the Fortnite x Lego patch. We’ll have all the coverage you need as soon as the servers are live again!

So gear up, Fortnite fans! An extraordinary adventure in the Lego world awaits you.