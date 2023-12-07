Summary: Former “Sopranos” star Michael Imperioli has ventured into the hospitality industry by opening an upscale speakeasy, Scarlet, on the Upper West Side of New York City. Collaborating with his wife, Victoria, Imperioli aims to recreate the ambiance of 1920s Paris or New York in this Art Deco-style bar. Scarlet features craft cocktails and tapas-style small plates, and will also serve as a venue for live music events. With a capacity to seat about 40 people, the 500 square-foot lounge will provide a cozy and intimate space for visitors.

Imperioli, known for his role as Tony Soprano’s troubled nephew Christopher Moltisanti, has a personal connection to the speakeasy concept. While filming an episode of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots,” he discovered that his great-grandfather operated a speakeasy in Mount Vernon in the 1920s. Inspired by this family history, Imperioli decided to recreate that experience with Scarlet.

The interior design is a collaboration between Victoria and veteran restaurateur Jeremy Wladis, who recruited the Imperiolis for the project. Wladis, who owns several neighborhood eateries in the area, including Good Enough to Eat and Nina’s Great Burrito Bar, saw the potential in Victoria’s expertise as an interior and set designer. Together, they created an elegant and inviting space that reflects the Prohibition era.

Scarlet’s cocktail menu, curated by mixologist Matt Burkhardt, offers traditional and creative options. The signature drink, “The White Lotus,” pays homage to Imperioli’s appearance in the second season of the HBO series bearing the same name. The lounge also serves a selection of tapas-style small plates that are sure to satisfy guests’ palates.

With Scarlet, Michael Imperioli and his team hope to provide an oasis where visitors can escape from the everyday world and indulge in a unique experience. Whether patrons arrive in jeans, shorts, or a tuxedo, Scarlet promises to transport them back in time to the glamour and allure of the 1920s.