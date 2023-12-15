Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snowfall to Northern California

A powerful winter storm is set to hit Northern California, bringing heavy snowfall to the region. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab has predicted the first significant snowfall of the season, with weather models showing a two-day snowstorm approaching.

The snow is expected to start on Wednesday evening, with the initial round bringing between 3 to 6 inches of snow. By Wednesday afternoon, a large portion of the Central and Northern Sierra Nevada, as well as southern Siskiyou County, will be covered in 1 to 6 inches of snow. The storm will intensify throughout the night, dropping at least 3 inches of snow in the Central Sierra by 7 p.m.

Thursday morning will see even more snowfall, with several areas of the Central and Northern Sierra Nevada experiencing around 8 to 10 inches of snow. The storm will continue to grow, moving southward from Oregon and covering a vast area, including the Sierra, Coastal Range, and far northern parts of California. This heavy snowfall is expected to persist until Friday morning, according to current models.

Overall, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab anticipates a total snowfall accumulation of 7 to 14 inches between Wednesday and Thursday. This forecast is based on recent weather models, which have given the lab enough confidence to make this announcement.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions. Heavy snowfall can lead to hazardous road conditions, potential power outages, and other related issues. It is crucial to stay safe and prepared during this winter storm.