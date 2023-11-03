Fashion Dreamer. Սանձազերծեք ձեր ներքին նորաձևությունը Nintendo Switch-ում

Get ready to unleash your inner fashionista with Fashion Dreamer, a brand-new fashion and communication title exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch. Developed by Marvelous Europe, this creative-focused game allows you to express your unique style and build your own fashion brand.

In Fashion Dreamer, players have the opportunity to design countless outfits and showcase them to the world. With a wide range of customization options, you can create a truly one-of-a-kind look for your avatar, known as a Muse. From cozy casualwear to chic couture, the possibilities are endless.

Show off your latest creations across different areas known as Cocoons, where you can also explore fashion inspiration from other Muses. Whether you’re playing online or offline, you can discover new trends and garner attention for your brand. Display your outfits in your showroom and watch as the likes and attention pour in.

But Fashion Dreamer is more than just about designing outfits. By completing design challenges, you can unlock even more customization options and elevate your brand to new heights. Asynchronous multiplayer allows you to interact with Muses from around the world, finding inspiration and earning likes for your most iconic looks.

And the excitement doesn’t end there. Marvelous Europe has promised a wealth of free post-launch content, including fresh design patterns, additional Muse and showroom customization options, and new ways to play. Stay tuned for more details on these exciting updates.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to become a fashion influencer and experience the thrill of building and promoting your very own brand on the Nintendo Switch. Grab your copy of Fashion Dreamer available now on the Nintendo eShop, and for a limited time, enjoy a 10% discount!

FAQ:

Q: What is Fashion Dreamer?

A: Fashion Dreamer is a fashion and communication title exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch. It allows players to express their unique style, design outfits, and build their own fashion brand.

Q: Can I customize my avatar?

A: Yes, you can customize your avatar, called a Muse, with a wide range of options to create a one-of-a-kind look.

Q: Is there multiplayer in Fashion Dreamer?

A: Yes, Fashion Dreamer features asynchronous multiplayer, allowing players to interact with Muses from around the world and find inspiration for their designs.

Q: Will there be post-launch updates?

A: Yes, Marvelous Europe has promised free post-launch content including fresh design patterns, additional customization options, and new ways to play.