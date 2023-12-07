Fortnite-ը ներկայացնում է Lego-ով ոգեշնչված արհեստագործական խաղ՝ ընդլայնման հիմք դնելով

Fortnite is undergoing a significant transformation to become more than just a battle royale game. In a move to turn Fortnite into a platform, the game has released a new Lego-inspired crafting game available within the Fortnite universe. This marks the beginning of a new era for Fortnite, as it aims to create a gaming ecosystem with diverse experiences.

The Lego Fortnite game is a survival crafting game, reminiscent of Minecraft. However, instead of downloading a separate game, players can access it directly from the Fortnite menu. The game offers a large, procedurally generated map that is 19 times larger than the battle royale island. Players can choose from a creative mode, allowing them to build anything they desire, or a survival mode where they face challenges such as hunger and extreme heat.

What makes this collaboration unique is that Lego Fortnite is not the only game coming to Fortnite. Two more games, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival, are set to launch this week. Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, envisions Fortnite as a platform capable of hosting a wide range of games, similar to Roblox but with tighter controls.

In an interview with The Verge, Saxs Persson, Epic’s executive VP, explained that the Lego collaboration helps lay the foundation for several elements within the Fortnite ecosystem. One of these elements is building a metaverse, a virtual space with persistent identities. The inclusion of Lego minifigs enables players to assume different roles within the metaverse, enhancing the overall experience.

Another crucial aspect is age ratings. Epic has introduced age ratings for all experiences in Fortnite, including those created by users. The Lego collaboration showcases Fortnite’s versatility as a platform for all ages, giving parents control over the content their children can access.

Furthermore, Epic intends to expand the Fortnite Creative ecosystem, empowering creators to develop their own experiences within the game. Their partnership with Lego involves building digital twins for Lego elements and making them available to creators. This not only expands the game’s ecosystem but also benefits creators by offering new resources and opportunities.

Fortnite’s move towards becoming a platform signifies a bold step in redefining the gaming landscape. With an expanding collection of games and a focus on user-generated content, Fortnite aims to captivate a wider audience while providing a multitude of experiences within its virtual universe.