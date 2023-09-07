Քաղաքային կյանք

Destiny 2 Server Maintenance: Complete Schedule and Update Details

Գաբրիել Բոթա

Sep 7, 2023
Bungie has announced a server maintenance period for Destiny 2, with an update scheduled to be released during this time. Here is the complete schedule for today’s downtime:

– 6:00 AM PDT: Destiny 2 maintenance begins. Sign-on and game integration features will be unavailable on web, mobile, 3rd-party apps, and the Bungie Store. Players are encouraged to report any issues to the #Help forum.

– 7:15 AM PDT: Destiny 2 will be brought offline for expected maintenance. Players will be removed from activities and won’t be able to log back in until 10 AM PDT. Ongoing maintenance is estimated to conclude at 12 PM PDT.

– 10:00 AM PDT: Update 7.2.0.3 will be available for all platforms and regions. Players will be able to log back into Destiny 2, but may experience sign-on issues due to ongoing maintenance in the background. Clan features may also remain offline until maintenance is complete.

– 12:00 PM PDT: Destiny 2 maintenance is expected to conclude. Console players encountering issues with the update should restart their consoles and attempt to download the update again. Players experiencing any other issues should report them to the #Help forum.

Once the patch is live, a link will be provided for players to download it. If there are any changes to the schedule, updates will be provided. Stay tuned for more information.

Աղբյուր՝ Bungie

