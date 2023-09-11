Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

Լուրեր

Նոր հիասթափություն, քանի որ Dunnes Stores-ը թարմացում չի տալիս Ferrybank առևտրի կենտրոնի վերաբացման ամսաթվի վերաբերյալ

ByՎիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Sep 11, 2023
Նոր հիասթափություն, քանի որ Dunnes Stores-ը թարմացում չի տալիս Ferrybank առևտրի կենտրոնի վերաբացման ամսաթվի վերաբերյալ

Cllr Ger Frisby has expressed his disappointment at the lack of communication from Dunnes Stores regarding a reopening date for Ferrybank Shopping Centre. Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council, Denis Malone, confirmed that he has written to Dunnes Stores but has received no reply.

Cllr Frisby stated that the reopening of Ferrybank Shopping Centre is a crucial piece of the puzzle for the local community. However, despite the anticipation and the council’s attempts to engage with Dunnes Stores, there has been no response.

Denis Malone explained that Dunnes Stores is a private company and, therefore, not obligated to engage with the local authority. Nonetheless, he will be making another attempt to contact them.

Ferrybank Shopping Centre, located on the border of Kilkenny and Waterford, has been mostly vacant since its completion in 2008. Recently, Dunnes Stores was confirmed as the purchaser of the complex. However, despite extensive remedial work being carried out on the premises, an opening date has yet to be announced.

Area Engineer Stan Cullen has informed council officials that various improvements have been made, such as the reconfiguration of the entrance to enhance accessibility, as well as inspections of fire and security alarms.

The lack of communication from Dunnes Stores is disappointing for both the council and the local community who are eagerly awaiting the reopening of Ferrybank Shopping Centre. Despite the company being within its rights to not engage with the local authority, it would be beneficial for all parties involved to have open lines of communication.

Աղբյուրները `

– [Source Article] (URL: omitted)
- Սահմանումներ.
– Ferrybank Shopping Centre: A shopping complex located on the Kilkenny-Waterford border.
– Dunnes Stores: A privately-owned retail company that has purchased Ferrybank Shopping Centre.
– Kilkenny County Council: The local government authority responsible for the administration of Kilkenny County.

By Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Related Post

Լուրեր

GoPro-ն ներկայացնում է Hero12 Black. Take Action Photography to New Heights

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
Լուրեր

BMW M3 CRT. հազվագյուտ և հատուկ M մեքենա

Sep 16, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու
Լուրեր

Blind Drive Assist Forza Motorsport-ում. Մատչելիության հզորացում խաղերում

Sep 16, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Հասկանալով իոնացնող ճառագայթումը. ալֆա, բետա, գամմա և նեյտրոնային ճառագայթում

Sep 16, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Առողջապահության ոլորտում անվտանգության բարձրացում. մարտահրավերներ և լուծումներ

Sep 16, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

WhatsApp-ի ալիքներ. նոր հնարավորություն մասնավոր թարմացումների համար

Sep 16, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
Լուրեր

GoPro-ն ներկայացնում է Hero12 Black. Take Action Photography to New Heights

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments