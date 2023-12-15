A recent survey conducted by CNN revealed that Americans’ views of President Joe Biden’s job performance have declined since the beginning of the year. The study, conducted by SSRS, also highlighted concerns about the national economy, with more than 40% of respondents expressing serious concern about rising costs that may push them out of their own communities.

The survey found that roughly 40% of Americans believe the economy or the cost of living is the most important issue facing the country, outweighing any other concern. However, few respondents expressed optimism about the future of the economy.

While fewer Americans agree with the Democratic Party’s stance on the economy, crime, immigration, and America’s role in the world, Democrats hold an advantage on certain other issues. The survey revealed that Americans align more with Democrats on abortion, climate change, and voting-related issues. These issues were seen as motivating factors for the Democratic base in the previous midterm elections. When it comes to helping the middle class, there is a close split between the Democratic and Republican approaches.

Interestingly, neither party has majority support for its approach to any of the topics tested in the poll. A significant minority of the public stated that their views do not align with either party’s positions.

Regarding Biden’s job approval, it has declined since the beginning of the year. The latest survey indicated a 37% approval rating, with 63% disapproving. This marks Biden’s lowest numbers since taking office. However, his approval rating remains a few points higher than former President Donald Trump’s lowest point.

When broken down by demographic groups, fewer than half in most groups approve of Biden’s job performance. Among Democrats and self-described liberals, Biden’s job approval stands at 72% and 63%, respectively. These ratings have declined since January of this year.

Furthermore, the majority of Americans (71%) view the economic conditions in the country as poor, with 38% describing them as very poor. Although this marks an improvement from the summer of 2022, it is still significantly worse than pre-pandemic assessments of the economy. Looking ahead, 61% of respondents expect the economy to remain poor a year from now.

Overall, the survey revealed that Americans are divided on Biden’s job performance and hold concerns about the state of the economy. The findings also highlight the varying opinions between Democrats and Republicans on crucial issues, with neither party having majority support for their approach.