Ռոբերտ Բրունոյի պողպատե տունը Ռանսոմ կիրճում այժմ վաճառքի է

The iconic Robert Bruno Steel House in Ransom Canyon, Texas, is now on the market for $2 million, according to public records. The home was listed for sale on September 2, and its price history reveals that it was previously listed for sale in October 2021 before being taken off the market in December.

Designed by sculptor Robert Bruno nearly 50 years ago, the house features vibrant stained glass, intricate floor-to-ceiling windows, and unique architecture. Bruno’s vision for the house was brought to life with colorful details and artistic elements. Unfortunately, Bruno passed away from cancer in 2008.

The most recent owners of the house, the Bartosh family, had plans to transform it into an Airbnb while preserving Bruno’s original vision. They made several updates to the property, including the addition of a kitchen, ambient lighting, and the completion of stained-glass windows.

The Lubbock Central Appraisal District valued the house at $130,673. However, with its listing price now set at $2 million, potential buyers have the opportunity to own a piece of architectural history. The house boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is located just 10 miles east of Lubbock.

It remains to be seen whether the Bartosh family will provide additional information about the listing. If they do, an update will be provided.

