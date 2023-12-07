Impending Winter Storm to Bring Unsettled Weather to Michigan

A winter storm is expected to impact Michigan in the coming days, bringing with it a significant shift in weather conditions. While not a historic storm, it will still mark a notable change from the abnormally warm temperatures experienced recently in the state.

The storm system, known as an “atmospheric river,” is a series of storms originating in the Pacific Ocean. Currently, it is hitting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rainfall and causing flooding in the region. Satellite imagery clearly shows the path of this atmospheric river, stretching from the Pacific Northwest to Hawaii.

For Michigan, the storm is forecasted to arrive on Saturday and last through Sunday, according to the most accurate models. The precipitation is expected to start as rain, but as the storm strengthens and moves northeast into Canada, colder air will change it to snow by Sunday night.

Lower Michigan is likely to experience rain from Saturday afternoon through Saturday night and Sunday, with only a brief period of snow showers on Sunday night and Monday morning. Accumulations are not expected to be significant, except for some areas in northwestern Lower Michigan, where a few more inches of snow may be possible.

In addition to the precipitation, the storm will also bring strong winds to the region. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph have been forecasted, particularly as the wind shifts to blow out of the northwest. These strong gusts are expected to occur on Sunday afternoon and overnight.

Travel could be impacted by the abrupt shift in weather conditions, especially during the transition from rain to snow. Road surfaces may become icy, posing potential hazards for drivers. It is important to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and exercise caution if traveling during this time.

The good news is that the storm is expected to move quickly, with its effects diminishing after noon on Monday. Total rainfall amounts are likely to be meaningful for this time of year, ranging from half an inch to one-and-a-half inches. As for snowfall, a couple of inches are possible across most of Lower Michigan, while northwestern areas may see slightly more.

In summary, Michigan should brace for an unsettled weather pattern this weekend as a winter storm brings a shift from warm to cold temperatures, along with steady precipitation. While not a major event, it is advisable to stay informed and take necessary precautions, particularly during the transition from rain to snow and when strong winds are expected.