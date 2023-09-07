Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

Լուրեր

Aldi-ն ներկայացնում է New Wonder Spray-ը որպես Color Wow Dream Coat Spray-ի մատչելի այլընտրանք

ByՄամֆո Բրեշիա

Sep 7, 2023
Aldi-ն ներկայացնում է New Wonder Spray-ը որպես Color Wow Dream Coat Spray-ի մատչելի այլընտրանք

Aldi’s Health & Beauty brand, Lacura, is set to release an innovative hair product that is poised to save hair lovers £22 compared to the popular Color Wow Dream Coat Spray. The new wonder spray, priced at £4.99 for a 200ml bottle, promises to transform frizzy hair, provide humidity protection, and offer long-lasting effects. The product is set to hit Aldi stores on September 7th, but availability will be limited.

The Lacura Wonder Spray is specially formulated with advanced ingredients like Calendula Officinalis Flower Water, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, and Glycolic Acid. This high-performing formulation aims to deliver frizz-free textures, heat and humidity protection, as well as absorb excess oil for a refreshed look. It also claims to provide a smooth and shiny finish that can last up to three days.

The timing of this release couldn’t be better, as the Color Wow Dream Coat Spray has gained popularity through social media platforms like TikTok, accumulating over 263 million views with the hashtag #ColorWow. It is highly favored by celebrities including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian. However, with the Lacura Wonder Spray, consumers can enjoy similar benefits at a fraction of the cost, with a savings of £17.01 or 82% compared to the Color Wow Dream Coat Spray.

For fans of affordable yet effective hair care products, the Lacura Wonder Spray provides a budget-friendly option without compromising on performance. This dermatologically tested and cruelty-free wonder spray will be available in Aldi stores starting September 7th, but interested buyers should act quickly to secure their bottle.

Աղբյուրները `

[1] Instagram.com

[2] Instagram.com

[3] TikTok.com

[4] Colorwowhair.com

By Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Related Post

Լուրեր

LED լուսավորության արդյունաբերության էվոլյուցիան Հարավարևելյան Ասիայում. համապարփակ հետազոտական ​​զեկույց (2023-2032)

Sep 7, 2023
Լուրեր

Հետազոտելով Կոտ դ'Իվուարում հեռահաղորդակցության աճը. հիմնական միտումները և հնարավորությունները

Sep 7, 2023
Լուրեր

Հեղափոխական ցանցի կատարողականություն. ինչպես է ՌԴ գլոբալ փորձարկման սարքավորումը փոխակերպում հեռահաղորդակցության արդյունաբերությունը

Sep 7, 2023

Դուք կարոտել եք

Լուրեր

LED լուսավորության արդյունաբերության էվոլյուցիան Հարավարևելյան Ասիայում. համապարփակ հետազոտական ​​զեկույց (2023-2032)

Sep 7, 2023 0 Comments
գիտություն

Աստղալուսանկարիչները Նիշիմուրա գիսաստղից ապշեցուցիչ լուսանկարներ են նկարել

Sep 7, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Android-ի 2023 թվականի սեպտեմբերի թարմացումները բերում են FIDO2-ի բարելավված աջակցություն PIN-ների համար

Sep 7, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Ուկրաինայում պատերազմից վիրավորված հիվանդների մոտ հայտնաբերվել են հակաբիոտիկների դիմադրության տագնապալի մակարդակներ

Sep 7, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments