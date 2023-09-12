2023 թվականի ամենաարդիական Android խելացի հեռուստացույցների վերջնական ուղեցույցը

Introducing the ultimate guide to the most cutting-edge Android Smart TVs for the year 2023. With technology advancing at an unprecedented rate, these 8 amazing Android Smart TVs have captured the essence of innovation, seamlessly blending stunning visuals, immersive sound, and advanced features to revolutionize your entertainment experience. Whether you are a gaming enthusiast, movie lover, or simply seeking a smart upgrade for your living room, these Android Smart TVs offer the perfect combination of style, functionality, and innovation. Get ready to dive into the future of television with these 8 remarkable Android Smart TVs for 2023.

Hisense A4 Series 43-Inch FHD Smart Android TV

The Hisense A4 Series 43-Inch Class FHD Smart Android TV is a feature-packed television that offers a sharp and colorful picture. With its full high definition resolution and powerful LED backlight, you can enjoy stunning visuals. The motion rate of 120 ensures smooth action, making it perfect for sports, movies, and gaming. The game mode reduces input lag for a better gaming experience, while the sports mode optimizes the settings for a more immersive sports viewing experience. The TV also offers compatibility with Alexa and comes with built-in Chromecast. Overall, the Hisense A4 Series 43-Inch Class FHD Smart Android TV offers great value for its price.

Առանցքային Նկարագրություն:

– Full High Definition Resolution with 1080p LCD screen

– Motion Rate 120 for fast-paced action

– Game Mode for improved gaming experience

– Sports Mode for optimized sports content

– Chromecast Built-in for easy streaming

– Alexa Compatibility for voice control

Տեխնիկական բնութագրերը.

- Գույնը ՝ սև

– Dimension: 7.17Lx37.60Wx23.86H

– Size: 43-Inch

Կոալիցիայում:

– Sharp and colorful picture

– Smooth action with motion rate 120

– Improved gaming experience with game mode

– Optimized sports content with sports mode

– Easy streaming with built-in Chromecast

– Convenient voice control with Alexa compatibility

Դեմ:

– Slow TV software

– Not compatible with all Android apps

– Slow response time when turning on and changing functions

Overall, the Hisense A4 Series 43-Inch Class FHD Smart Android TV provides excellent value for its price. It offers a sharp and colorful picture, smooth action with motion rate 120, and improved gaming experience with game mode. The sports mode optimizes the settings for the best sports viewing experience, while the built-in Chromecast allows for easy streaming. The TV also offers Alexa compatibility for convenient voice control. However, it should be noted that the TV software can be slow and it may not be compatible with all Android apps. Additionally, the response time when turning on and changing functions can be slow. Nevertheless, the Hisense A4 Series 43-Inch Class FHD Smart Android TV is a stylish and feature-packed option for those looking for an affordable smart TV.

TCL 32″ Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p Smart Google TV – 32S356

The TCL 32″ Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p Smart Google TV – 32S356 offers stunning Full HD resolution, Google Assistant built-in, and a wide selection of streaming apps. With thousands of movies and shows to choose from, organized just for you, finding what to watch has never been easier. You can also easily stream content from your Android or iOS device to the TCL with Google TV. The TV comes in a sleek black color and has dimensions of 2.90Lx28.80Wx17.20H. Customers have rated this product 4.1 out of 5 stars.

Առանցքային Նկարագրություն:

– Stunning Full HD resolution

– Google Assistant Built-in

– Organized selection of streaming apps

– Easy streaming from Android or iOS device

Տեխնիկական:

- Գույնը ՝ սև

– Dimension: 2.90Lx28.80Wx17.20H

Կոալիցիայում:

– Sharp and clear picture quality

– Google Assistant integration

– Easy and quick streaming

– Մատչելի գին

Դեմ:

– Inadequate internal speakers

– Fragile construction

– Limited hardware controls

The TCL 32S356 Smart Google TV offers an impressive Full HD resolution and a variety of features including Google Assistant integration and extensive streaming options. It provides a clear and sharp picture quality, making it suitable for smaller spaces like bedrooms or kitchens. However, the internal speakers may not deliver the best sound experience, and the TV’s construction is relatively fragile. Additionally, some users may find the lack of hardware controls inconvenient. Overall, the TCL 32S356 offers great value for its affordable price and is a solid choice for those seeking a budget-friendly smart TV.

NH800UP RF402A-V14 IR Remote Control Replacement

The NH800UP RF402A-V14 IR Remote Control Replacement is a compatible remote control for Philips Android 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs. It offers a fast response time of 0.3 seconds and can transmit up to a 30-foot range for precise control. The remote features shortcut buttons for quick access to favorite apps like Netflix, VUDU, YouTube, and Google Play. It does not have voice control, but for those who don’t use that feature, it works almost as good as the original remote. The remote is easy to use, requiring no programming or pairing. Simply plug in 2 AAA batteries, and it’s ready to go. It comes with a hassle-free return and a 180-day quality warranty.

Առանցքային Նկարագրություն:

– Compatible with Philips Android TV

– Quickly access favorite apps with shortcut buttons

– Fast response time of 0.3 seconds

– Transmits up to 30 feet range for precise control

– No programming or pairing required

Տեխնիկական:

- Գույնը ՝ սև

Կոալիցիայում:

– Works almost as good as the original remote

– Easy to use, no programming or pairing required

– Fast response time and long transmission range

– Hassle-free return and 180-day quality warranty

Դեմ:

– Does not have voice control

– No light on the remote for nighttime use

The NH800UP RF402A-V14 IR Remote Control Replacement is a reliable and affordable alternative to the original remote for Philips Android 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs. With its fast response time, long transmission range, and shortcut buttons for quick access to favorite apps, it offers convenience and ease of use. While it lacks voice control and a light for nighttime use, these features may not be essential for everyone. Overall, if you’re in need of a replacement remote that works well and comes with a hassle-free return and quality warranty, the NH800UP RF402A-V14 is worth considering.

Հիշատակում:

