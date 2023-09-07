Zoom AI Companion. Հեղափոխական արտադրողականությունն ու համագործակցությունը

Zoom Video Communications has announced the inclusion of Zoom AI Companion, the company’s generative AI digital assistant, at no additional cost for customers with paid Zoom user accounts. This move reinforces Zoom’s commitment to empower users by enhancing their skills, increasing productivity, and improving team effectiveness.

Through its federated approach to AI, Zoom ensures high-quality results and cost-efficiency by incorporating its own large language models along with third-party models. Zoom AI Companion delivers real-time digital assistant capabilities to help users work more effectively across the entire Zoom platform, with plans for additional features in the future.

Zoom’s chief product officer, Smita Hashim, emphasizes the company’s dedication to delivering tangible products in the field of generative AI. By providing Zoom AI Companion at no extra cost, Zoom aims to deliver immense value to its customers as they navigate the challenges of today’s world.

Putting Customer Privacy First

Zoom prioritizes trust, safety, and privacy when it comes to AI-driven innovation. The company made it clear that it does not use customer content to train its AI models, ensuring the privacy of audio, video, chat, and other communications. Account owners and administrators have control over enabling AI features, allowing users to embrace the capabilities of AI Companion with confidence.

Transforming Modern Work with AI Companion

AI Companion simplifies collaboration and boosts productivity by eliminating repetitive tasks and distractions. With Zoom Meetings, users can catch up on missed meetings through highlights, smart chapters, and automated summaries. AI Companion also enables attendees to discreetly submit questions during a meeting to get AI-generated answers without interrupting the flow. Hosts can receive automated meeting summaries to share with attendees and those unable to attend.

In Zoom Team Chat, AI Companion assists in drafting messages based on the context of chat threads, saving time for users. Generative AI summarization and chat completion features will be introduced in the coming weeks. Zoom Whiteboard users can expect AI Companion to aid in generating and categorizing ideas, with plans for image generation and whiteboard templates in the future.

For Zoom Mail users, draft email suggestions will be available in the early fall, while meeting summaries can be added to Zoom Notes. By spring 2024, users will be able to interact with AI Companion through a conversational interface, obtaining support across the Zoom platform and select third-party apps.

Zoom AI Companion is revolutionizing productivity and collaboration by providing real-time digital assistant capabilities. With its commitment to customer privacy and a wide range of features across Zoom’s platform, AI Companion is poised to enhance the way users work and communicate. By putting trust, safety, and productivity at the forefront, Zoom is empowering its customers to embrace the benefits of generative AI in their day-to-day work.

