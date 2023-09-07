Հասկանալով միկրոբիոմը. մետատրանսկրիպտոմիկա և մուլտիոմիկա

In the quest to unravel the complex relationship between humans and the trillions of microbial cells residing in our bodies, scientists are turning to the field of metatranscriptomics. This cutting-edge approach aims to comprehensively profile the microbiome, shedding light on its role in human health, disease, and response to treatment.

Metatranscriptomics is the study of the entire set of RNA molecules within a microbial community. By examining the genetic material expressed by the microorganisms, researchers can gain insights into their functional activities and interactions with the human host. This technique provides a dynamic view of the microbiome, capturing the unique gene expression patterns that occur in different conditions or disease states.

To fully understand the complexities of the microbiome, scientists are combining metatranscriptomics with other “omics” approaches, collectively known as multiomics. This involves integrating data from genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to obtain a comprehensive view of the microbial community and its impact on human health.

With the help of innovative technologies, such as Illumina’s sequencing and array technologies, researchers can now delve deeper into the intricacies of the microbiome. These technologies enable the analysis of genetic variation and function on a large scale, allowing for unprecedented insights into the microbial world within us.

By harnessing the power of metatranscriptomics and multiomics, scientists hope to uncover the key players and mechanisms behind the microbiome’s impact on human health and disease. This knowledge could lead to the development of novel diagnostic tools, personalized therapies, and targeted interventions to promote a healthier microbiome and improve overall well-being.

In summary, metatranscriptomics, in combination with multiomics approaches, is revolutionizing our understanding of the microbiome. With the aid of advanced technologies, researchers are gaining valuable insights into the complex interactions between microorganisms and their human hosts. By deciphering the intricacies of the microbiome, we can potentially unlock new avenues for improving human health and well-being.

Աղբյուրները `

- Illumina, Inc