Starfield Development-ի ղեկավարը խրախուսում է ԱՀ-ի թարմացումները՝ խաղի օպտիմալ փորձի համար

In a recent interview, Todd Howard, the development chief of Starfield, responded to a question about why Bethesda hadn’t optimized the game for PC. Howard’s answer was straightforward: “We did. It’s running great. It is a next-gen PC game. We really do push the technology so you may need to upgrade your PC for this game.”

While no game runs flawlessly on all PC configurations, Howard’s statement implies that Starfield is designed to take advantage of the latest PC hardware capabilities. If players are experiencing difficulties running the game, the solution may be to upgrade their rigs. This approach is not uncommon, as system requirements are intended to inform players about the necessary specifications before purchasing a game.

The PC version of Starfield has received a “mostly positive” user review rating on Steam, indicating that it has launched in a good state. This is a notable achievement for a Bethesda game, and it may be attributed to the influence of Microsoft, which acquired Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media.

Starfield has generated significant buzz since its launch, with over 1 million concurrent players and players utilizing the game’s ship creator to recreate famous vessels from popular franchises like Star Wars, Serenity, and Star Trek. The game also features hidden references to other Bethesda titles, such as Skyrim.

IGN’s review highlights the game’s compelling roleplaying quests and interesting NPCs, despite a rough start and some minor frustrations. Players are encouraged to explore the vast world of Starfield and enjoy the immersive gameplay experience it offers.

