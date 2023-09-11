Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

տեխնոլոգիա

SpongeBob SquarePants. The Cosmic Shake-ը գալիս է PS5 և Xbox սերիաներին

ByՄամֆո Բրեշիա

Sep 11, 2023
SpongeBob SquarePants. The Cosmic Shake-ը գալիս է PS5 և Xbox սերիաներին

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be released on October 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The game will be available both physically and digitally for $39.99. Users who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will also receive a free upgrade.

In addition to the release, a free update will be made available for all platforms on the same date. This update will introduce a Photo Mode feature and additional costumes for players to enjoy.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game will receive several improvements, including support for the DualSense controller’s audio output and adaptive triggers when using certain in-game actions.

The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game will also have the Photo Mode feature and new costumes that can be unlocked.

The PC version of the game, available on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, will offer the same Photo Mode and costumes.

All platforms will receive bug fixes to improve overall stability and gameplay.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a fun-filled adventure game based on the beloved cartoon character. Players will join SpongeBob and his friends in a quest to save the universe from a cosmic disaster.

Աղբյուրներ՝ Gematsu

By Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Related Post

տեխնոլոգիա

Տնական խնձորի պելմենիները կվաճառվեն Apple փառատոնին

Sep 16, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու
տեխնոլոգիա

Տեխնիկա. Apple-ը խթանում է արտադրանքի գիծը հետաքրքիր թարմացումներով

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
տեխնոլոգիա

Thunderbolt 5-ը գալիս է 2024թ.-ին. Apple-ի պոտենցիալ խաղի փոփոխիչ

Sep 16, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Ռուս և ԱՄՆ տիեզերագնացները միանում են Միջազգային տիեզերակայանին Ուկրաինայի շուրջ լարվածության պայմաններում

Sep 16, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Տնական խնձորի պելմենիները կվաճառվեն Apple փառատոնին

Sep 16, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Տեխնիկա. Apple-ը խթանում է արտադրանքի գիծը հետաքրքիր թարմացումներով

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

SpaceX-ը հաջողությամբ տեղակայել է 22 Starlink արբանյակ Կանավերալ հրվանդանից

Sep 16, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments