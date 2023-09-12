Sony-ն ներկայացնում է BURANO. հեղափոխական CineAlta թվային կինոտեսախցիկը

Sony has recently unveiled its latest creation in the world of digital cinema cameras – the BURANO. This remarkable camera sits between the VENICE 2 and the FX9, boasting groundbreaking features that elevate Sony cameras to new heights.

One of the standout features of the BURANO is its distinction as the world’s first PL-mount camera with built-in in-body stabilization (IBIS). This means that handheld shooting with cinema lenses is now more feasible than ever before, revolutionizing the way higher-end productions are captured.

Another groundbreaking aspect of the BURANO is its combination of IBIS and built-in ND (Neutral Density) filters. This is a feature that filmmakers have been eagerly anticipating, especially in smaller mirrorless cameras. Sony has successfully solved this challenge with the BURANO, potentially hinting at similar advancements in their future camera models.

Furthermore, the BURANO features an 8.6K resolution, X-OCN LT RAW codec, and the new XAVC H codec. It offers autofocus capabilities and is capable of recording up to 4K120 (in S35 crop) on CF Express Type B cards.

The camera possesses a native E-Mount below its PL mount, similar to the setup found in the VENICE 2. This allows for compatibility with a wide range of lenses, including native E-Mount lenses and EF lenses.

The BURANO features an 8.6K sensor with a dual native ISO of 800 and 3200, sharing many specifications with the VENICE 2. It also offers 16 stops of latitude, similar to the exceptional results obtained from the VENICE 2 in lab tests.

Notably, the BURANO shoots 8K at up to 30fps in full frame, 6K at up to 60fps in full frame, and 4K at up to 120fps in S35 crop. It also offers binning modes for lower-resolution recording, further expanding its versatility.

The autofocus capabilities of the BURANO are inherited from the FX9 and FX6 cameras, making it an ideal choice for small crews or solo documentary shooting. Sony’s autofocus technology excels in face detection and eye tracking, offering impressive speed and precision.

While the BURANO lacks the ability to record anamorphic images and a 3:2 open-gate mode at launch, the camera offers de-squeeze functions for anamorphic shooting, with additional features planned for future firmware updates. Sony is actively seeking feedback from the market and may consider adding a full-sensor readout in response to cinematographer requests.

In summary, Sony’s BURANO is a game-changing camera packed with innovative features that push the boundaries of digital cinema. It combines the first-ever PL-mount with IBIS and built-in ND, delivers exceptional image quality, and offers endless creative possibilities for filmmakers.

Աղբյուրները `

– Sony BURANO Press Release