Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

տեխնոլոգիա

Union Action Brewing-ը Ubisoft Սինգապուրում

ByԳաբրիել Բոթա

Sep 7, 2023
Union Action Brewing-ը Ubisoft Սինգապուրում

Ubisoft Singapore is facing the possibility of union action following concerns raised by the Creative Media and Publishing Union (CMPU). The union has highlighted issues regarding workplace treatment, equality, and pay at the studio. As a response, Ubisoft has stated that it believes in the importance of listening to its employees and fostering an open dialogue. The company also claims to have mechanisms and initiatives in place to address the concerns raised. The outcome of a ballot exercise among eligible team members will determine whether formal recognition of the union will be granted.

This is not the first time Ubisoft Singapore has come under scrutiny. Earlier this year, the studio was accused of fostering a toxic work culture. The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices conducted an investigation into these allegations and concluded that appropriate systems were in place to handle misconduct reports.

In addition to the labor concerns, Ubisoft Singapore has experienced a change in its creative team. Elisabeth Pellen, the third creative director for the game “Skull & Bones,” has left the studio to return to Ubisoft’s headquarters in Paris. Pellen joined the team in 2018 with the aim of rebooting the creative direction of the game. Despite the departure, Ubisoft assures players that the team is dedicated to delivering a unique naval action RPG experience.

“Skull & Bones” itself has faced numerous delays in its development. Initially scheduled for release in 2018, the game has been postponed multiple times. While Ubisoft expects the game to launch sometime before March 2024, there is currently no internal release date.

Աղբյուրները `
- Կոտակու
– CMPU (Creative Media and Publishing Union)

By Գաբրիել Բոթա

Related Post

տեխնոլոգիա

Android-ը ներկայացնում է բրենդի վերափոխում նորացված ինքնությամբ

Sep 7, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու
տեխնոլոգիա

Mortal Kombat 1. Ժան-Կլոդ Վան Դամ Ջոնի Քեյջի դերում

Sep 7, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու
տեխնոլոգիա

Google-ը թողարկում է Pixel 8 Series-ը և Pixel Watch 2-ը մեկնարկից առաջ

Sep 7, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Աղբը հանում. Aeolus արբանյակը սուզվում է Երկիր՝ վերահսկվող վերամուտքով

Sep 7, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Android-ը ներկայացնում է բրենդի վերափոխում նորացված ինքնությամբ

Sep 7, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Մարսի վրա թթվածնի առաջին փորձը հաջողությամբ ավարտվեց՝ ճանապարհ հարթելով ապագա հետազոտության համար

Sep 7, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
Լուրեր

Հեղափոխական ցանցի կատարողականություն. ինչպես է ՌԴ գլոբալ փորձարկման սարքավորումը փոխակերպում հեռահաղորդակցության արդյունաբերությունը

Sep 7, 2023 0 Comments