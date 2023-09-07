Union Action Brewing-ը Ubisoft Սինգապուրում

Ubisoft Singapore is facing the possibility of union action following concerns raised by the Creative Media and Publishing Union (CMPU). The union has highlighted issues regarding workplace treatment, equality, and pay at the studio. As a response, Ubisoft has stated that it believes in the importance of listening to its employees and fostering an open dialogue. The company also claims to have mechanisms and initiatives in place to address the concerns raised. The outcome of a ballot exercise among eligible team members will determine whether formal recognition of the union will be granted.

This is not the first time Ubisoft Singapore has come under scrutiny. Earlier this year, the studio was accused of fostering a toxic work culture. The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices conducted an investigation into these allegations and concluded that appropriate systems were in place to handle misconduct reports.

In addition to the labor concerns, Ubisoft Singapore has experienced a change in its creative team. Elisabeth Pellen, the third creative director for the game “Skull & Bones,” has left the studio to return to Ubisoft’s headquarters in Paris. Pellen joined the team in 2018 with the aim of rebooting the creative direction of the game. Despite the departure, Ubisoft assures players that the team is dedicated to delivering a unique naval action RPG experience.

“Skull & Bones” itself has faced numerous delays in its development. Initially scheduled for release in 2018, the game has been postponed multiple times. While Ubisoft expects the game to launch sometime before March 2024, there is currently no internal release date.

