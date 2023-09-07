Samsung-ը ներկայացրել է Galaxy A54 սմարթֆոնի նոր գունային տարբերակը

Samsung has introduced a new color option for its Galaxy A54 smartphone. The company recently launched the Awesome White variant, in addition to the existing Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet color options. The Galaxy A54 in Awesome White is priced at Rs 40,999, but Samsung is offering a flat discount of Rs 4,000, bringing the price down to Rs 36,999.

To make the purchase more affordable, customers can also take advantage of a 12-month no-cost EMI option with zero down payment. Furthermore, Samsung will be hosting a Live Commerce event for the Galaxy A54 5G from September 7 to September 9. Customers who purchase the device during this event on Samsung.com will receive a free 25W travel adapter worth Rs 1299.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 1080×2400 pixel resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 13 with the Samsung One UI 5.1. It supports dual SIM cards and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is designed to resist dust and water and offers an enhanced audio experience with stereo speakers.

The Galaxy A54 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. It also features a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A54 in the new Awesome White color variant offers a range of features, including a high-quality display, powerful performance, and a versatile camera setup, making it an attractive option for smartphone users.

Սահմանումներ:

– EMI: Equated Monthly Installment, a payment option that allows customers to pay for a purchase in installments over a specific period of time.

– Exynos: A line of system-on-chip (SoC) designed and manufactured by Samsung for use in their smartphones and other devices.

Աղբյուրները `

– This article is based on information from an article on [source website].