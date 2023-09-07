Realme-ը գործարկում է Narzo 60x 5G Հնդկաստանում. Առանձնահատկություններ և գին

Realme, the Chinese smartphone company, has introduced its latest affordable phone in India, the Realme Narzo 60x 5G. Part of the Narzo series, the Narzo 60x 5G showcases an elegant design with a shimmering sand texture and a gradual light effect. This model joins the existing Narzo 60 lineup and is positioned below the already launched Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro.

The Realme Narzo 60x exhibits a 6.72-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display, providing a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. With a screen-to-body ratio of 91.4% and a peak brightness of 680 nits, users can expect vibrant visuals. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor, equipped with eight cores and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes in two variants: 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 2GB with a microSD card.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Narzo 60x features a 50 MP main camera with a wide f/1.8 aperture and 1.28 μm pixel size. Additionally, it is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone operates on Realme UI 4.0, running on Android 13. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the device, supporting 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, allowing the phone to charge from 1 to 50 percent in just 29 minutes. For secure unlocking, the Narzo 60x is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition.

Priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage version, and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the Realme Narzo 60x offers two color options: Nebula Purple and Stellar Green. Available for purchase from September 15, the phone will be accessible through Amazon, Realme’s online store, and authorized retail stores. In terms of competition within its price range, the Narzo 60x will vie against phones like the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, iQOO Z6 lite 5G, and Realme’s own Realme 11X.

