Panasonic-ը Հնդկաստանում թողարկում է նոր փոխակերպվող սերիայի սառնարաններ

Panasonic has expanded its refrigerator lineup in India with the introduction of its all-new convertible series refrigerators. This new series includes the Bottom Mounted range, available in 400 and 500 liters, as well as a frost-free 260-liter model.

The Bottom Mounted refrigerators feature Panasonic’s Prime Fresh technology, offering expandable storage and multiple operation modes. The bottom mounted freezer provides convenient access to essential items like vegetables and fruits in the fridge compartment. These refrigerators also come with an electronic display and control panel for quick and easy operations.

One standout feature of the new convertible refrigerators is the Prime Fresh Zone in the fridge compartment. This feature allows users to convert both the fresh zone and freezer into the fridge compartment, providing additional storage flexibility. The Flexi multi-mode operation enables users to run two Prime Fresh modes simultaneously in the Prime Fresh Zone and Freezer.

Panasonic has also launched a budget-friendly 260-liter frost-free refrigerator as part of this new range. With a starting price of Rs 23,490, this refrigerator offers a cost-effective option for consumers.

The Prime Fresh Mode in these refrigerators offers various modes such as Pro-Marinate, Insta Cook, Tiffin Fresh, and Pro-Chill, catering to different storage needs.

According to Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director of Panasonic Marketing India, the development of these refrigerators is based on consumer insights. The latest syndicated survey conducted by Panasonic highlights that the majority of consumers face difficulties storing food for a longer duration and worry about the loss of nutrients. Additionally, many consumers also struggle with defrosting frozen food items and desire refrigerators that enable longer storage while retaining freshness, nutrients, and reducing defrosting time.

The new range of Panasonic convertible refrigerators is available at Panasonic brand shops, major retail outlets, and popular e-commerce portals.

