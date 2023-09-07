Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

տեխնոլոգիա

OpenAI-ը հայտարարում է ծրագրավորողների համաժողով՝ նոր գործիքների և գաղափարների փոխանակման նախադիտման համար

ByՎիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Sep 7, 2023
OpenAI-ը հայտարարում է ծրագրավորողների համաժողով՝ նոր գործիքների և գաղափարների փոխանակման նախադիտման համար

OpenAI has revealed plans to host its inaugural developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, on November 6, 2023, in San Francisco. The one-day event aims to bring together hundreds of developers to showcase new tools and engage in discussions with OpenAI’s technical staff.

Since the launch of ChatGPT last year, interest in generative AI has surged worldwide. OpenAI’s models, including GPT-3, GPT-4, DALL-E, and Whisper, have gained traction among more than 2 million developers. These models have been utilized in diverse applications, ranging from integrating smart assistants into existing systems to creating innovative applications and services previously unattainable.

While most of OpenAI’s DevDay will take place in person, the keynote address and certain conference segments will be livestreamed. The event will provide developers from across the globe an opportunity to preview new tools and exchange ideas with OpenAI. Attendees present at the venue will also have the chance to participate in breakout sessions led by OpenAI’s technical staff.

Registration details for both in-person and livestream attendance will be announced in the ensuing weeks. OpenAI has established a website where individuals can express their interest and receive further information regarding the conference. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman anticipates sharing the company’s “latest work” during the event, potentially unveiling new products or services. While a “GPT-5” scale announcement may not be anticipated due to the relative newness and resource requirements of GPT-4, attendees may still encounter surprises.

Աղբյուրները `
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI DevDay Announcement]
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI API Usage]

By Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Related Post

տեխնոլոգիա

Android-ը ներկայացնում է բրենդի վերափոխում նորացված ինքնությամբ

Sep 7, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու
տեխնոլոգիա

Mortal Kombat 1. Ժան-Կլոդ Վան Դամ Ջոնի Քեյջի դերում

Sep 7, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու
տեխնոլոգիա

Google-ը թողարկում է Pixel 8 Series-ը և Pixel Watch 2-ը մեկնարկից առաջ

Sep 7, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Աղբը հանում. Aeolus արբանյակը սուզվում է Երկիր՝ վերահսկվող վերամուտքով

Sep 7, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Android-ը ներկայացնում է բրենդի վերափոխում նորացված ինքնությամբ

Sep 7, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Մարսի վրա թթվածնի առաջին փորձը հաջողությամբ ավարտվեց՝ ճանապարհ հարթելով ապագա հետազոտության համար

Sep 7, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
Լուրեր

Հեղափոխական ցանցի կատարողականություն. ինչպես է ՌԴ գլոբալ փորձարկման սարքավորումը փոխակերպում հեռահաղորդակցության արդյունաբերությունը

Sep 7, 2023 0 Comments