Շշուկներ են պտտվում OnePlus 12R-ի մասին. արտահոսած տեխնիկական բնութագրեր և ակնկալվող գինը

Rumors are already circulating about the possible arrival of the OnePlus 12, despite the recent release of the OnePlus 11 in February. According to a recent report, there may be a OnePlus 12R, a toned-down variant of the OnePlus 12, in development. It is expected to debut in China in December or early January 2024, followed by a global launch, including India, shortly after.

The leaked specs of the upcoming OnePlus phones reveal some interesting details. The OnePlus 12R is rumored to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the same chipset powering the OnePlus 11 5G. It may come with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which has become a standard memory configuration for premium OnePlus smartphones. Notably, it is expected to feature a larger 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, deviating from the common 4,500mAh battery found in many devices.

In terms of photography, the OnePlus 12R is anticipated to have a rear camera module consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it is reported to sport a 16-megapixel front camera.

On the other hand, the standard OnePlus 12 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will likely continue OnePlus’s partnership with Hasselblad for camera enhancements, featuring a rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, it will have a 32-megapixel front camera.

Both the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 are expected to come with substantial batteries. The OnePlus 12 may feature a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging and support for 50W wireless charging technology.

Pricing details are still unknown, but OnePlus phones with the ‘R’ designation tend to be more budget-friendly than their regular-numbered counterparts. It will be interesting to see how OnePlus positions and prices the OnePlus 12R, considering its similarities to the OnePlus 11, which starts at Rs 56,999. The company could choose to price these phones in a similar range or increase it slightly. More information will become clearer in the coming months.

