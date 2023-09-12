Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

տեխնոլոգիա

Motorola Edge 40 Neo. Տեխնիկական բնութագրեր, առանձնահատկություններ, գներ և մատչելիություն

ByԳաբրիել Բոթա

Sep 12, 2023
Motorola Edge 40 Neo. Տեխնիկական բնութագրեր, առանձնահատկություններ, գներ և մատչելիություն

Motorola has confirmed that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be a global smartphone, set to launch on September 14, 2023. The leaked pricing of the top-end variant reveals that it will be priced at €338.99 (approximately ₹30,000), which is lower than previously expected.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo will feature a large 6.55-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It will also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will run on Android 13 with Motorola’s MyUX skin on top.

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 40 Neo will be available in multiple markets around the world, including India. However, it is important to note that the leaked pricing is for the European Union (EU), and the price in India may be different. Motorola is expected to confirm the pricing of the smartphone at the launch event.

Աղբյուրները `
– Alap Naik Desai, Gizbot (link not provided)
– Paras Guglani on Twitter (link not provided)
– Abhishek Yadav on Twitter (link not provided)

By Գաբրիել Բոթա

Related Post

տեխնոլոգիա

Տնական խնձորի պելմենիները կվաճառվեն Apple փառատոնին

Sep 16, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու
տեխնոլոգիա

Տեխնիկա. Apple-ը խթանում է արտադրանքի գիծը հետաքրքիր թարմացումներով

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
տեխնոլոգիա

Thunderbolt 5-ը գալիս է 2024թ.-ին. Apple-ի պոտենցիալ խաղի փոփոխիչ

Sep 16, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Ռուս և ԱՄՆ տիեզերագնացները միանում են Միջազգային տիեզերակայանին Ուկրաինայի շուրջ լարվածության պայմաններում

Sep 16, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Տնական խնձորի պելմենիները կվաճառվեն Apple փառատոնին

Sep 16, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Տեխնիկա. Apple-ը խթանում է արտադրանքի գիծը հետաքրքիր թարմացումներով

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

SpaceX-ը հաջողությամբ տեղակայել է 22 Starlink արբանյակ Կանավերալ հրվանդանից

Sep 16, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments