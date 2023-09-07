Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

Իսրայելի խոշորագույն առողջապահական մատակարարն իրականացնում է Sectra-ի թվային պաթոլոգիայի լուծումը

Sep 7, 2023
Israel’s largest healthcare provider, Clalit Health Services, has decided to utilize Sectra’s solution for digital pathology to enhance their diagnostic capabilities and streamline collaboration between pathologists. This solution, sold by VaRay Oncology Systems, Sectra’s distribution partner in Israel, aims to improve the accuracy of cancer diagnostics.

By implementing Sectra’s digital pathology solution, Clalit Health Services expects to enhance efficiency, collaboration, and research potential within their pathology department. Digitizing pathology will allow them to leverage their network’s capacities and improve reporting time, thereby providing diagnoses more quickly and efficiently.

Sectra’s solution includes a cloud-based storage service using Microsoft Azure, which will enable pathologists to access digital images of tissue samples remotely. This eliminates the need for physical glass slides and traditional microscopes, allowing for more convenient and efficient review and collaboration on cases.

The digital pathology solution is part of Sectra’s enterprise imaging offering, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while reducing operational costs. With scalability and modularity at its core, this solution allows healthcare providers to expand their capabilities and serve growing demands.

Clalit Health Services, with nine sites and over 4.9 million members, is confident that Sectra’s digital pathology solution will significantly enhance their diagnostic capabilities and improve patient care. By embracing digital technology, they aim to stay at the forefront of medical care and health innovations in Israel.

– Linköping, Sweden, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra
– Sectra’s website
– Clalit Health Services

