iPhone 15 մոդելների գների և տեխնիկական բնութագրերի արտահոսք՝ Apple-ի 2023 թվականի իրադարձությունից առաջ

The highly anticipated Apple event of 2023 is just around the corner, and fans are becoming increasingly excited as the prices and specifications of the new iPhones are being leaked on a daily basis. There are rumors circulating that the iPhone 15 models may be more expensive than their predecessors in the iPhone 14 series. While potential buyers may be surprised by the price hike, the new features offered by this year’s iPhone lineup may entice them to invest more.

According to reports, the Apple launch event scheduled for September 12 will introduce four iPhone 15 models, along with two new smartwatches: the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Let’s take a closer look at the leaked pricing information for the new iPhones.

It is no secret that Apple’s new generation of iPhones garners considerable attention from fans worldwide. This year’s iPhone 15 models have generated significant hype due to their extensive upgrades, leading to expectations of a price hike compared to the iPhone 14 models.

Leaks over the past few weeks have indicated a potential $100 to $200 price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro models. This seems plausible considering the advanced features and improvements that the Pro versions are expected to offer.

To gain a better understanding of Apple’s pricing strategy, let’s first examine the prices of the iPhone 14 models. In the United States, the base models of the iPhone 14 started at $799 and $899, while the iPhone 14 Pro was priced at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1,099.

Initially, Tom’s Guide reported a 12% to 20% price hike for the upcoming iPhone 15 models. However, a new update suggests that the standard iPhone 15 models may not see a substantial increase in price. It is predicted that the iPhone 15 will start at $799, and the iPhone 15 Plus will start at $899.

On the other hand, the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to rise. According to a leak on Weibo, the Pro models may experience a $100 price increase. Therefore, the iPhone 15 Pro is estimated to cost around $1,099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max may be priced at $1,199. There is even speculation of a $200 premium for the iPhone 15 Pro Max due to the inclusion of a special periscope camera.

It is important to note that the aforementioned prices are based on speculation, and the official details will be unveiled at the Apple event taking place on September 12, 2023.

Աղբյուրները `

– Tom’s Guide

– Weibo leak