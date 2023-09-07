Գույնի նոր ընտրանքներ և դիզայնի փոփոխություններ են հայտնաբերվել iPhone 15 Dummies-ում

The iPhone 15 dummies have emerged, giving us a sneak peek at the upcoming color options and design changes. Apple Insider has managed to get their hands on these dummies and has shared a video showcasing the colors and some interesting modifications made to the iPhone 15 series.

The standard iPhone 15 will be available in classic colors like White and Black, as well as three pastel options: Yellow, Pink/Red, and Blue. The chassis of the phone remains aluminum with a brushed finish, giving it a sleek and premium look.

One notable change in the design of these dummies is the absence of the notch. Rumors have been circulating for months about Apple’s decision to eliminate the notch, and it seems like those rumors were accurate. The dummies feature what is called the “Dynamic Island,” which replaces the notch and offers a smooth and uninterrupted display.

Moving on to the iPhone 15 Pro, it will come in Silver and Space Black, along with a new hero color, Titan Gray, and a deep Blue option. The dummies of the Pro model have glossy sides, although the actual phones are expected to have a matte finish on their titanium frames.

One interesting addition to the Pro model is the new Action button. It is small in size, similar to the previous toggle button, and can be configured with nine different functions. These functions include silent mode, accessibility features, shortcuts, camera and flashlight controls, magnifier, translate, and voice memos. This Action button aims to enhance user experience and provide quick access to commonly used features.

Another notable change seen in the dummies is the presence of a USB-C port at the bottom. It is assumed that the Pro models will feature a Thunderbolt port, while the standard models will have a USB 2.0 port. Additionally, there may be a difference in charging speeds, with the Pro models potentially supporting up to 35W charging, while the standard models may be limited to 20W.

Overall, these dummies provide an exciting glimpse into the upcoming iPhone 15 series, revealing new color options and design changes. Apple enthusiasts can now look forward to experiencing these improvements firsthand when the iPhone 15 is officially released.

Աղբյուրները `

– Apple Insider