According to research firm TechInsights, Huawei Technologies’ latest high-end smartphone incorporates a higher percentage of domestically manufactured chip components compared to previous models. This demonstrates China’s progress in the semiconductor industry. The new device, the Mate 60 Pro, has undergone a detailed examination by TechInsights.

Analyst Dan Hutcheson from TechInsights stated that approximately two-thirds of the silicon found in the smartphone is domestically grown capability. This marks a significant advancement compared to devices from two to three years ago, where only a third of the silicon used was domestically produced. Hutcheson also highlighted that the phone is powered by an advanced chip manufactured by China’s top contract chipmaker, SMIC, using 7 nanometer (nm) technology. This breakthrough, amidst U.S. sanctions, showcases China’s ability to stay competitive in the global chip industry.

Previously, it was anticipated that China would struggle to keep pace with the world’s leading chip companies, but Hutcheson believes that they are currently only 2-2.5 nodes behind. Despite speculation regarding the cost and production yield of Huawei’s new chip, Hutcheson believes that production yield rates could be above 50%. He praised the chip’s superior quality compared to an earlier iteration of a 7 nm chip also developed by SMIC.

In response to the research, Huawei and SMIC have yet to provide comments. Huawei’s smartphone business faced severe setbacks when the U.S. imposed restrictions on tech exports to the company in 2019. This latest device from Huawei could potentially be the beginning of the company’s efforts to regain its standing in the smartphone market and compete with Apple.

It is worth noting that some videos posted by early users of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro indicate that the phone contains NAND flash memory chips manufactured by SK Hynix Inc, a South Korean company. However, SK Hynix voluntarily suspended chip sales to Huawei following U.S. sanctions. In response to this matter, SK Hynix stated that it no longer conducts business with Huawei and is in strict adherence to the U.S. government’s export restrictions.

Overall, Huawei’s integration of more China-made chip components in their smartphones signifies China’s progress in the semiconductor sphere. The phone’s performance, combined with future advancements, may facilitate Huawei’s resurgence in the competitive smartphone market.

