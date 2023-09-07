Google Pixel 8 Series. արտահոսած տեխնիկական բնութագրեր և ակնկալվող գներ

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 series is set to make its official debut on October 4, with many eagerly awaiting its arrival. However, there is still uncertainty surrounding the release of these flagship phones in the Indian market. While previous models like the Pixel 7 were launched in India, supply chain challenges prevented the release of the Pixel 6. Whether or not the Pixel 8 series will be introduced in India remains uncertain, and speculation points to the performance of the Pixel 7 series in the country as a deciding factor.

Leaked information suggests that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro may have higher prices in Europe compared to previous models. However, it is worth noting that Indian prices tend to be slightly lower than those in European markets. It is predicted that the Pixel 8 with 128GB storage could cost around Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000 in India. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, is rumored to start at around Rs 1,10,220 for 128GB storage.

Moving on to the leaked specifications, the Pixel 8 is expected to feature a smaller 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,400nits. It will run on Google’s next-generation flagship Tensor G3 chipset, paired with UFS 4.0 storage for faster file access. The rear camera setup may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a Time-of-Flight sensor. Additionally, the Pixel 8 is rumored to support 8K video recording, and an 11-megapixel front camera is expected for selfies and video calls. Other features include a 4,485mAh battery with fast wired charging and support for wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro could sport a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display and a design similar to last year’s Pixel 7 Pro. Its rear camera setup may consist of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 49-megapixel telephoto camera. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature a Google Tensor G3 SoC, a 4,950mAh battery with wired charging support, and notable features such as a Titan security chip, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a temperature monitoring sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

While these leaked specifications and expected prices provide some insight into the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series, it is important to note that they are not official and may be subject to change. The official details, including the pricing for the Indian market, will be revealed on October 8 at the launch event.

