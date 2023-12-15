Գենետիկական այբուբենի ընդլայնման նոր հնարավորություններ են բացվել

Researchers at the University of California San Diego have made a significant breakthrough in the field of synthetic biology. By introducing new synthetic nucleotides to the genetic alphabet, they have expanded the possibilities of creating custom proteins and potential new medicines.

The genetic alphabet consists of four letters, representing the four nucleotides that make up DNA. However, the research team has discovered that RNA polymerase, an enzyme crucial in protein synthesis, is able to recognize and transcribe an artificial base pair in the same way as natural base pairs.

The implications of this finding are groundbreaking. With the ability to add more nucleotides to the genetic code, scientists could diversify the range of molecules that can be synthesized in the laboratory. This has the potential to revolutionize the design and development of proteins for therapeutic purposes.

Senior author Dong Wang, a professor at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at UC San Diego, highlighted the excitement surrounding this discovery. He stated, “Considering how diverse life on Earth is with just four nucleotides, the possibilities of what could happen if we can add more are enticing.”

The study was a collaborative effort between the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at UC San Diego, the Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution, and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

Traditionally, DNA is composed of adenine (A), thymine (T), guanine (G), and cytosine (C). These nucleotides form base pairs with specific molecular geometries, known as Watson and Crick geometry. The new synthetic nucleotides can now join these base pairs in the double-helix structure of DNA.

The researchers’ findings were published in Nature Communications on December 12, 2023. This breakthrough opens up new avenues for synthetic biology, expanding our understanding of the genetic code and its potential applications in various fields such as medicine and biotechnology.