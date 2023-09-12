Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

տեխնոլոգիա

Մաքուր պատյան, որը չի դեղնի. Dbrand-ը ներկայացնում է «Ghost» գործը

ByՄամֆո Բրեշիա

Sep 12, 2023
Մաքուր պատյան, որը չի դեղնի. Dbrand-ը ներկայացնում է «Ghost» գործը

Dbrand has unveiled a new clear case called “Ghost,” which promises to never yellow. This next-generation case combines durability with a sleek design and also brings MagSafe compatibility to Android devices, including the Pixel 7 Pro.

Unlike many other clear cases on the market, which tend to yellow over time, Dbrand claims that its two-tone design makes this impossible. The case features a matte black border for added grip and is only 1.2mm thick, making it less bulky than Dbrand’s other cases. It also boasts clicky buttons, 10 feet of impact protection, and the strongest magnets available for MagSafe support.

While the Ghost cases support MagSafe for iPhones, they also bring this feature to the Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. iPhone users can choose between the iPhone 15 Pro/Max and iPhone 14 Pro/Max versions of the case.

The Dbrand Ghost cases are priced at $49.95 and are available to purchase starting today. However, all versions will ship in October, with only iPhones eligible for a screen protector bundle.

With its innovative design and MagSafe compatibility, the Ghost case offers a solution for those in search of a clear case that won’t yellow. Dbrand’s promise of longevity sets it apart from other clear cases, making it an appealing choice for smartphone users looking for both style and protection.

Աղբյուրները `
– Dbrand unveils “Ghost” case: [insert URL here]
– Dbrand’s official statement: [insert URL here]

By Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Related Post

տեխնոլոգիա

iPhone 15-ն ընդդեմ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5-ի ընդդեմ Z Flip 5-ի՝ տեխնիկական բնութագրերի, տեսախցիկների և արժեքների համեմատություն

Sep 16, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա
տեխնոլոգիա

Garena Free Fire MAX. պահանջեք այսօրվա մարման կոդերը անվճար խաղային իրերի համար

Sep 16, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու
տեխնոլոգիա

Քենիայի նախագահ Ուիլյամ Ռուտոն բացահայտում է Safaricom-ի համագործակցությունը Apple-ի հետ՝ M-Pesa-ն գլոբալ ընդլայնելու համար

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա

Դուք կարոտել եք

տեխնոլոգիա

iPhone 15-ն ընդդեմ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5-ի ընդդեմ Z Flip 5-ի՝ տեխնիկական բնութագրերի, տեսախցիկների և արժեքների համեմատություն

Sep 16, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
Լուրեր

BMW M240i xDrive վարելը. հզոր և ոճային երթևեկություն

Sep 16, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
Լուրեր

Samsung-ը հայտարարում է համապատասխան սարքեր Android 14-ի թարմացման համար

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Garena Free Fire MAX. պահանջեք այսօրվա մարման կոդերը անվճար խաղային իրերի համար

Sep 16, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments