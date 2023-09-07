Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is often seen as an annoying inconvenience that people tend to ignore, but cybersecurity experts are strongly emphasizing its importance in protecting against scams and hacking attempts. According to Kyle Hanslovan, CEO of Huntress, a cybersecurity startup, MFA is “the single biggest thing you can do” to deter hackers.

MFA adds an extra layer of security to the login process by requiring users to verify their identity through methods such as receiving a text or email with a verification code. By having this added step, the chances of hackers gaining unauthorized access to personal accounts are significantly reduced. Microsoft claims that MFA can prevent 99.9% of cyberattacks, while other experts estimate its effectiveness to be around 50%.

Despite its proven effectiveness, many people dislike MFA due to the perceived inconvenience of having to go through additional steps when logging in. However, the rise in phishing attacks in recent years highlights the need for stronger security measures. A survey conducted by Duo Security found that only 78% of people use MFA for some of their online accounts.

Small businesses, in particular, tend to neglect requiring their employees and customers to use MFA. This is concerning, as hackers have increasingly targeted small businesses that often lack adequate security measures. While small businesses may not possess the same financial resources as larger corporations, their lack of security can make them easy targets.

Hanslovan emphasizes that taking the time to utilize MFA can make a significant difference in protecting against scams and hacking attempts. He advises using authenticator apps like Duo Mobile or Google Authenticator, which generate more secure codes, or utilizing fingerprint or facial recognition technology for logging into accounts.

Hackers often go for the easiest targets, and by implementing MFA, individuals can raise the bar and become less attractive to hackers. Instead of outrunning the bear, as the saying goes, individuals who use MFA are ahead of the pack and less likely to succumb to hacking attempts.

Overall, MFA is a powerful tool that individuals and businesses should not ignore. It may require a few extra steps, but the added security it provides far outweighs the inconvenience.

