Բազուկի հյութի հավելումների ազդեցությունը վոլեյբոլիստուհիների մկանների վերականգնման վրա

In a recent study, researchers investigated the effects of beetroot juice supplementation on muscle recovery in female volleyball players after exercise-induced muscle damage (EIMD). The study involved 12 young female semi-professional volleyball players with nearly five years of volleyball experience.

During the first phase of the study, participants were randomly assigned to either the beetroot juice group or the placebo group. After experiencing EIMD, the beetroot juice group consumed 400 mL of beetroot juice per day for two days, while the placebo group consumed a placebo beverage. Perceived muscle soreness was measured using a visual analog scale (VAS) at 12, 24, and 48 hours after EIMD.

The results showed that the beetroot juice group experienced significant decreases in perceived muscle soreness compared to the placebo group at all time points measured. Additionally, the beetroot juice group performed better than the placebo group in the wall-sit exercise and experienced less muscle swelling and perceived muscle soreness. However, no significant difference was observed between the beetroot and placebo groups in V-sit and reach flexibility test and vertical jump height.

The researchers proposed several mechanisms to explain the effects of beetroot juice on muscle recovery. They suggested that the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds in beetroot juice help reduce muscle soreness. They also mentioned that beetroot juice contains nitrates, which increase nitric oxide (NO) levels in the body. NO has been found to activate satellite cells and increase follistatin, which aids in muscle repair.

The study also highlighted the need for more research on the timing, dosage, and manipulation of beetroot juice compounds and their effects on muscle recovery. Previous studies have yielded inconclusive results, and there is a lack of studies specifically focusing on female athletes.

In conclusion, beetroot juice supplementation may have beneficial effects on muscle recovery and perceived muscle soreness in female volleyball players after EIMD. Further research is needed to investigate the optimal timing and dosage of beetroot juice supplementation and its effects on different performance indicators in female athletes.

Source:

– Hemmatinafar, M., et al. “Effect of Beetroot Juice Supplementation on Muscle Soreness and Performance Recovery after Exercise-Induced Muscle Damage in Female Volleyball Players.” Nutrients, vol. 15, no. 7, 2023.