Baldur's Gate 3-ը պաշտոնապես թողարկվել է PlayStation 5-ում՝ նախնական բեռնման մանրամասներով

Baldur’s Gate 3 has officially launched on the PlayStation 5, allowing players to embark on an adventure filled with romance and RPG elements. The game was initially available a few days early with the Digital Deluxe Edition, but now it is open for everyone to enjoy. Larian Studios, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, has already released some hotfixes to address issues reported by early players, including a fix for HDR and audio problems related to 3D Audio.

The game is a digital-only release, and players can purchase it from the PlayStation Store. The release has received positive reviews, with a perfect 10/10 score from some reviewers. The game has been praised for its immersive gameplay and engaging storyline.

In addition to the launch, Larian Studios has also revealed the exact dates and times for preloading the game on the PlayStation 5. Preloading allows players to download the game in advance, so they can start playing as soon as possible. The preload dates differ based on whether players have purchased the standard version or the Digital Deluxe Edition.

For Digital Deluxe Edition owners, preloading begins on September 1st, while standard edition owners can start preloading on September 5th. It is recommended to preload the game, as it is quite large in size. The preloading times are scheduled for early morning hours in Australian time zones, allowing players to start their adventure as soon as they wake up.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is already available on PC and has received praise for its co-op functionality. The PS5 version will also feature online co-op for up to four players and local co-op for two players. Players can expect an immersive and exciting gaming experience on the PlayStation 5.

