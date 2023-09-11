Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

տեխնոլոգիա

Apple-ը Wonderlust Event-ում կներկայացնի iPhone 15-ը, Apple Watch Series 9-ը և ավելին

ByԳաբրիել Բոթա

Sep 11, 2023
Apple-ը Wonderlust Event-ում կներկայացնի iPhone 15-ը, Apple Watch Series 9-ը և ավելին

Apple’s highly anticipated launch event, Wonderlust, is scheduled for September 12th, and it is expected to bring a host of exciting new products. The event is set to showcase the long-awaited iPhone 15 lineup, along with the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the AirPods Pro 2.

There is much anticipation surrounding the iPhone 15, as Apple is rumored to introduce groundbreaking features and significant design changes. Sources suggest that the new iPhone lineup will include three models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The devices are anticipated to have improved displays, advanced camera systems, and enhanced processing power. Additionally, there are rumors of an under-display Touch ID feature and support for high refresh rates.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is also expected to be unveiled at the event. While details are limited, industry insiders speculate that the new smartwatch will boast improved health tracking capabilities and enhanced battery life. Additionally, there are rumors of a redesigned form factor and new watch band options.

Furthermore, the event is set to showcase the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is rumored to have a circular display, similar to traditional watches. The device is expected to target fitness enthusiasts with advanced workout tracking features and an array of health-focused applications.

Lastly, Apple is expected to announce the AirPods Pro 2, the successor to its popular wireless earbuds. Rumors suggest that the new AirPods will feature improved sound quality, active noise cancellation, and enhanced battery life.

As for pricing and availability, details will likely be announced during the event. Apple’s products generally come with a premium price tag, but the company often offers various storage configurations to cater to different budgets.

With the Wonderlust event just around the corner, Apple fans and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of these highly anticipated devices.

By Գաբրիել Բոթա

