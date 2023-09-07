Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

iOS 16.6.1 թողարկում. այն, ինչ դուք պետք է իմանաք

ByՌոբերտ Էնդրյու

Sep 7, 2023
iOS 16.6.1 թողարկում. այն, ինչ դուք պետք է իմանաք

Apple has recently rolled out the iOS 16.6.1 update, along with corresponding updates for iPadOS, macOS Ventura, and watchOS. These updates come just a few days before Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 15 event, and are likely to be some of the final updates for iOS 16.6.

The iOS 16.6.1 update, with build number 20G81, is a minor release that focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements. It follows the previous build 20G75, which introduced various features and enhancements to Apple’s mobile operating system. Similarly, macOS Ventura receives an update with build number 22G91, and watchOS 9.6.3 with build number 20U90.

As usual, Apple devices are set to automatically update within a day or two, depending on the user’s settings. However, those eager to get their hands on the latest update can manually install it. The update is made available and propagates across Apple’s content delivery network, allowing users to stay up to date with the latest improvements and fixes.

While the iOS 16.6.1 update may not introduce major changes, it is an essential step in maintaining the stability and security of Apple devices. By addressing bugs and enhancing performance, Apple continues to ensure a smooth user experience for its customers.

