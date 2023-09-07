Apple Granted Patent for Matte Black Finish on Anodized Surfaces

Ամփոփում.

Apple has been granted a patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a technology that allows for the creation of a matte black finish on anodized surfaces. The patent describes a method involving light-absorbing features and infused color particles to achieve a true black color. While the patent does not guarantee the production of matte black devices, it showcases Apple’s exploration of design possibilities. The patent lists several device concepts that could potentially be offered in a matte black color option, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and laptops. Apple has previously released a matte black iPhone and a black MacBook, but the patent suggests that a matte black smartwatch and iPad could be added to their product lineup. The company’s aim is to achieve a true black color, distinguishing it from the usual dark grey or blue seen in some of their dark-colored products. As of now, it remains to be seen whether these matte black devices will be introduced in the coming years.

The technology described in the patent involves applying an anodized layer to a metal substrate, which is then etched to create light-absorbing properties. This results in a matte black finish on the surface. The anodized layer is characterized by its ability to absorb visible light and the infusion of color particles within its pores. The patent cites inventors James Curran, Aaron Paterson, and Sonja Postak.

While the issuance of this patent is an exciting development, it does not guarantee that Apple will release matte black versions of their devices. However, it does indicate that Apple is actively exploring design options and considering the introduction of matte black finishes to their product lineup. The true black color is known for its aesthetic appeal and has been popular among consumers in the past. The addition of matte black smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and laptops would further diversify Apple’s offerings and cater to customers who appreciate this unique color option.

