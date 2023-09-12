Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

տեխնոլոգիա

AirPods Pro 2-ն այժմ գալիս է USB-C լիցքավորման պատյանով

ByԳաբրիել Բոթա

Sep 12, 2023
AirPods Pro 2-ն այժմ գալիս է USB-C լիցքավորման պատյանով

Apple has announced that the new AirPods Pro 2 will come with a USB-C charging case instead of the Lightning connector. This change aligns with Apple’s adoption of USB-C as the standard connector for its products, including the Mac, iPad, and Siri Remote.

The AirPods Pro 2 themselves will not receive any hardware upgrades but will now be compatible with USB-C charging. This means that users can conveniently use the same cable to charge their Mac, iPad, AirPods, and the new iPhone 15 lineup. Additionally, the AirPods Pro 2 can be charged directly from the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For customers purchasing new AirPods Pro 2, the USB-C charging case will be included in the box. However, contrary to initial expectations, Apple will not be selling the USB-C charging case separately.

Orders for the new AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C charging case can now be placed, with shipments scheduled to begin on September 22. The price for the AirPods Pro 2 remains at $249.

Overall, this update reflects Apple’s commitment to standardizing its products with the USB-C connector, allowing for increased convenience and compatibility across devices.

Աղբյուրները `
– Apple Event

By Գաբրիել Բոթա

Related Post

տեխնոլոգիա

Garena Free Fire MAX. պահանջեք այսօրվա մարման կոդերը անվճար խաղային իրերի համար

Sep 16, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու
տեխնոլոգիա

Քենիայի նախագահ Ուիլյամ Ռուտոն բացահայտում է Safaricom-ի համագործակցությունը Apple-ի հետ՝ M-Pesa-ն գլոբալ ընդլայնելու համար

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
տեխնոլոգիա

Առողջապահության ոլորտում անվտանգության բարձրացում. մարտահրավերներ և լուծումներ

Sep 16, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու

Դուք կարոտել եք

տեխնոլոգիա

Garena Free Fire MAX. պահանջեք այսօրվա մարման կոդերը անվճար խաղային իրերի համար

Sep 16, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Մարդու ուղեղը օգտագործում է Բայեսյան եզրակացությունը՝ տեսողական խթանները մեկնաբանելու համար

Sep 16, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
Լուրեր

Nintendo-ն վերջապես տալիս է արքայադուստր Պիչին իր սեփական արկածը «Princess Peach: Showtime!» ֆիլմում:

Sep 16, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Քենիայի նախագահ Ուիլյամ Ռուտոն բացահայտում է Safaricom-ի համագործակցությունը Apple-ի հետ՝ M-Pesa-ն գլոբալ ընդլայնելու համար

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments