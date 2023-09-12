Apple Announces iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 15 event has finally arrived, with the reveal of the brand-new Apple iPhone 15. Rumored to be available in four different models, the iPhone 15 introduces a new design to the cheaper models and a significant change in the charging port, the first for iPhones in over a decade.

But that’s not the only announcement from Apple today. Alongside the new iPhones, Apple has also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Apple Watch Series 9 features the S9 processor, which is 30% faster than its predecessor, offering improved performance for everyday tasks and interactions with Siri. It also introduces the Double Tap feature, allowing users to interact with their Apple Watch more conveniently.

In terms of sustainability, Apple has made significant strides. The Apple Watch Series 9 incorporates as many recycled materials as possible, including the use of recycled cobalt for the first time. The Sports band is also made from recycled materials. Additionally, Apple has committed to powering all Apple Watch manufacturing with renewable electricity and has invested in green electricity to offset the expected emissions from user charging.

Apple also took the opportunity to highlight its commitment to sustainability through the Apple 2030 initiative. The company’s main building is fully carbon neutral and operates on renewable electricity. Over 100 suppliers have agreed to use renewable electricity, and Apple has initiated conservation efforts such as planting forests and rebuilding mangroves. By 2030, Apple aims to achieve a net zero climate impact for all its products.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2, an upgrade from last year’s model, boasts the new Double Tap feature and improved Siri capabilities. It features an impressive display with a maximum brightness of 3000 nits. The Ultra 2 also emphasizes new features for cycling and jogging, in addition to its suitability for divers and explorers. Like the Series 9, it is made from recycled materials and is a fully carbon-neutral product.

The iPhone 15 steals the show with its stunning pastel colors and a prominent change in the front design. As always, Apple has combined innovation with aesthetics to deliver a breath-taking device.

Աղբյուրները `

- Թվային միտումներ