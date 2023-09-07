Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

տեխնոլոգիա

Սպառողների ֆինանսական պաշտպանության բյուրոյի տնօրենը մտահոգություն է հայտնել Apple-ի և Google-ի մասին՝ որպես «խեղդվող միավորներ» ԱՄՆ վճարային համակարգում

ByՌոբերտ Էնդրյու

Sep 7, 2023
Սպառողների ֆինանսական պաշտպանության բյուրոյի տնօրենը մտահոգություն է հայտնել Apple-ի և Google-ի մասին՝ որպես «խեղդվող միավորներ» ԱՄՆ վճարային համակարգում

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Rohit Chopra has expressed concerns about the dominance of Apple and Google in the US payment system, stating that they are acting as “choke points” and stifling innovation by preventing other apps from entering the market. Chopra made these remarks during a fintech conference organized by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve.

The CFPB recently published a report that examined the impact of Big Tech policies on tap-to-pay functions used on mobile devices. Apple and Google have set regulations that control the integration of near-field communication (NFC) technology into third-party apps, which is necessary for tap-to-pay transactions. If apps do not comply with these regulations, they can be denied access or even removed from the app store.

Chopra highlights the dominant market share of Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android operating systems, which are found on 55% and 45% of smartphones shipped in the US respectively. Given the increasing popularity of mobile payments, the policies and practices of these companies have a significant impact on retail payments.

The CFPB is closely evaluating the role of Big Tech in banking and payments systems, with a focus on ensuring a fair payment system for consumers, merchants, and emerging competitors. Chopra notes that many fintech investors and entrepreneurs are concerned about the power of these tech giants to stifle competition and innovation.

The report from the CFPB specifically points out that Apple’s regulations restrict third-party apps from accessing NFC technology, effectively blocking them from utilizing tap-to-pay functions. In contrast, Google’s regulations do not require payments to be routed through their proprietary wallet, allowing for more competition and innovation.

Apple has justified these restrictions by citing security and privacy concerns. However, Chopra questions whether a complete ban on NFC access is necessary to address these issues and suggests that privacy and security restrictions could be placed on third-party apps instead.

In conclusion, the CFPB is raising important questions about the influence of Apple and Google in the payment system. As these tech giants continue to dominate the market, it is crucial to ensure a level playing field for all participants and prevent any anti-competitive practices that may hinder innovation and consumer choice.

Աղբյուրները `
– Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra
– CFPB Report on Big Tech Policies and Tap-to-Pay Functions.

By Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու

Related Post

տեխնոլոգիա

Android-ի 2023 թվականի սեպտեմբերի թարմացումները բերում են FIDO2-ի բարելավված աջակցություն PIN-ների համար

Sep 7, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու
տեխնոլոգիա

Microsoft-ն առաջարկում է իրավական պաշտպանություն AI Copilot ծառայությունների օգտատերերին

Sep 7, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու
տեխնոլոգիա

Android-ը ներկայացնում է բրենդի վերափոխում նորացված ինքնությամբ

Sep 7, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու

Դուք կարոտել եք

Լուրեր

LED լուսավորության արդյունաբերության էվոլյուցիան Հարավարևելյան Ասիայում. համապարփակ հետազոտական ​​զեկույց (2023-2032)

Sep 7, 2023 0 Comments
գիտություն

Աստղալուսանկարիչները Նիշիմուրա գիսաստղից ապշեցուցիչ լուսանկարներ են նկարել

Sep 7, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Android-ի 2023 թվականի սեպտեմբերի թարմացումները բերում են FIDO2-ի բարելավված աջակցություն PIN-ների համար

Sep 7, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Ուկրաինայում պատերազմից վիրավորված հիվանդների մոտ հայտնաբերվել են հակաբիոտիկների դիմադրության տագնապալի մակարդակներ

Sep 7, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments