Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Արհեստական ​​ինտելեկտը հայտնաբերել է գերնոր աստղ՝ առանց մարդու միջամտության

ByՎիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Oct 16, 2023
Արհեստական ​​ինտելեկտը հայտնաբերել է գերնոր աստղ՝ առանց մարդու միջամտության

Artificial intelligence (AI) has achieved a significant milestone in astronomy. For the first time, a new AI tool called Bright Transient Survey Bot (BTSbot) has detected and confirmed the discovery of a supernova without any human intervention. Developed by an international team of scientists, BTSbot utilized machine learning algorithms trained on over 1.4 million images to automate the entire star explosion discovery process.

This breakthrough not only eliminates human error but also dramatically increases the speed at which supernovae can be identified. By removing humans from the loop, researchers have more time to analyze observations and develop new hypotheses to explain cosmic explosions.

BTSbot detected the newly discovered supernova named SN2023tyk in data from the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), a robotic camera in California that scans the night sky every two days. Within just two days of the cosmic blast being imaged, BTSbot found the supernova and confirmed its discovery and classification as a Type Ia supernova through communication with other robotic instruments. The automated report was publicly shared shortly after.

This automated process is a significant advancement compared to traditional methods, which rely on astronomers visually inspecting large volumes of data from robotic telescopes. Automated software presents a list of candidate explosions to humans, who spend time verifying and observing them spectroscopically to determine if they are indeed supernovae.

The ability of AI to scan the night sky more efficiently and effectively has the potential to discover many new supernovae. By automating the discovery process, astronomers can focus on interpreting the data and gaining valuable insights into the evolution of stars and galaxies.

Overall, this achievement demonstrates the power of AI in the field of astronomy, enabling scientists to push the boundaries of our understanding of the universe.

Աղբյուրները `
- Հյուսիսարևմտյան համալսարան
– California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

By Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Related Post

գիտություն

Հարվարդի աստղագետների կողմից բացատրված Ծիր Կաթինի ոլորված ձևը

Oct 16, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա
գիտություն

Մարդկային ուղեղի բջիջների ատլաս. հեղափոխելով նյարդահոգեբուժական խանգարումների մեր հասկացողությունը

Oct 16, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու
գիտություն

Ծայրահեղ դեպք. GJ367 խիտ էկզոմոլորակի բացահայտում բ

Oct 16, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Հարվարդի աստղագետների կողմից բացատրված Ծիր Կաթինի ոլորված ձևը

Oct 16, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Մարդկային ուղեղի բջիջների ատլաս. հեղափոխելով նյարդահոգեբուժական խանգարումների մեր հասկացողությունը

Oct 16, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Ծայրահեղ դեպք. GJ367 խիտ էկզոմոլորակի բացահայտում բ

Oct 16, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Տագնապալի բացահայտումներ. Անտարկտիդայի սառցե դարակների 40%-ը կրճատվել է 25 տարվա ընթացքում

Oct 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments