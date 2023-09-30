Հազվագյուտ քաղաքակրթության ավարտ ունեցող գիսաստղերը կարող են վճռորոշ մանրամասներ տրամադրել մեղմացման համար, ուսումնասիրության բացահայտումներ

A recently discovered comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), has highlighted the importance of studying long period comets that have the potential to impact Earth and cause catastrophic damage. The comet, known for its distinctive green hue, was detected by Palomar Observatory in March of 2022.

Researchers believe that ZTF originated in the region of Saturn and Uranus before being captured by the Oort Cloud, a collection of trillions of comets located at the outermost edge of the solar system. Interactions with galactic tides and passing stars can disturb the orbits of these comets, sending them back into the inner solar system, posing a potential threat to Earth.

The concern lies in the fact that these comets approach Earth from high orbital inclinations, making them difficult to detect until they are relatively close. While astronomers now have the tools to fully characterize such comets, current observatories have limited time to detect and track them before potential impact.

To address this issue, future observatories such as the NEO Surveyor Mission and the Rubin Observatory are expected to improve detectability and provide sufficient advance warning to employ mitigation procedures. Mitigation could involve altering the course of the comet to avoid a collision with Earth.

Comets are particularly dangerous because they possess significantly more kinetic energy than asteroids when they strike Earth. Therefore, early detection and timely action are crucial in order to prevent catastrophic consequences.

Studying comets like ZTF and understanding how frequently they approach Earth can aid in developing strategies to mitigate the risk posed by these rare civilization-ending impacts. As technology advances, astronomers are hopeful that they will be able to better detect, track, and potentially deflect these cometary interlopers, thus protecting our planet from devastating impacts.

