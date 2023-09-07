Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Կրակ գնդակը լուսավորում է երկինքը Փենսիլվանիայում

ByՎիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Sep 7, 2023
Multiple eyewitnesses in northeastern Pennsylvania were treated to a breathtaking sight on Sunday night as a fireball blazed through the earth’s atmosphere. The event was captured on video by Tom Wildoner in Weatherly, Carbon County.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the fireball was actually a meteor that became visible around 9:23 p.m. on September 3. Data from NASA indicated that the meteor originated 47 miles above Forest Hill in Maryland and traveled northwest at a speed of 36,000 miles per hour. It eventually burned up 22 miles above Gnatstown, Pennsylvania, after traveling a distance of just over 55 miles through the atmosphere.

The bright flash caused by the meteor was compared to that of a quarter moon, illuminating the night sky for a brief moment. Additionally, infrasound detectors in the area picked up a weak signal from the fireball, allowing NASA to estimate its energy upon disintegration as equivalent to one ton of TNT.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing sounds and booms associated with the meteor. NASA explained that these were caused by the pressure waves generated during the breakup of the fireball.

Based on orbital trajectory analysis, NASA officials concluded that the meteor was likely a fragment, measuring approximately six inches in diameter, from an asteroid in the Asteroid Belt between Mars and Jupiter.

NASA expressed its gratitude to the American Meteor Society for providing eyewitness accounts of the event.

Աղբյուրները `
– Weatherly, Carbon County: Tom Wildoner
– ՆԱՍԱ. Օդագնացության և տիեզերական տարածության ազգային վարչություն
– American Meteor Society

By Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու

