Neurona Therapeutics. առաջընթաց բջջային թերապիայի նյարդաբանական պայմանների համար

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, have made significant progress in developing a new approach to treating neurological conditions using cell therapy. Neurona Therapeutics, a company formed by four lab heads at the university, aims to transplant inhibitory interneurons into people’s nervous systems to treat overexcited circuits that contribute to conditions such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, and neuropathic pain.

The development of this therapy has not been without challenges. Researchers within the four groups initially struggled to see eye to eye on data interpretation concerning the production of inhibitory interneurons. Tensions arose during meetings when questions were raised about data presented by a postdoctoral researcher. Despite the back and forth, the company managed to raise $165 million in venture capital funding and recently began a clinical trial on epilepsy, injecting their inhibitory cells called NRTX-1001 into patients’ brains.

Preliminary results from the trial are promising, with the first two participants experiencing a more than 90 percent reduction in seizures after treatment. This outcome has the potential to provide a new treatment option for severe epilepsy. However, concerns remain about the cells used in the therapy.

Neurona utilizes cells from the medial ganglionic eminence (MGE), a neuron “factory” that appears during embryonic development and gives rise to inhibitory interneurons in the cortex. These cells have unique properties that make them suitable for therapeutic research, as they disperse extensively throughout the cortex and can maintain migratory ability when transplanted into adult brains.

To avoid the ethical and logistical challenges associated with using human MGE cells from fetal tissue, researchers used human pluripotent stem cells to produce MGE-like cells. The goal was to develop these cells into somatostatin and parvalbumin-positive neurons, which have shown therapeutic potential in preclinical trials. The protocol developed in 2013 relied on injecting progenitor cells into mouse brains, raising concerns about tumor formation. However, the Neurona team has since refined their approach and now uses committed cells in their therapy.

The recent publication by Neurona provides further insight into their approach and the research behind NRTX-1001, but questions about the cells used in the treatment persist. It is crucial to address these concerns before proceeding further with human trials.

