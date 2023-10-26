Գաղտնիքների բացահայտում. ինչպես լուսնի մի հատվածը վերածվեց երկրային աստերոիդի

In a groundbreaking discovery, a team of astronomers from the University of Arizona has shed light on the fascinating transformation of a piece of the moon into a near-Earth asteroid. The original fact that a previously discovered asteroid, Kamo`oalewa, could be a fragment of the moon rocked the scientific community back in 2021. Now, two years later, another research group at the university has uncovered a rare pathway that could explain how this phenomenon occurred.

Traditionally, astronomers have attributed near-Earth asteroids to distant objects originating from beyond the orbit of Mars. However, this latest study suggests that the moon is a more likely source of these celestial objects. According to Renu Malhotra, a senior author on the paper and Regents Professor of Planetary Sciences at the University of Arizona, this finding implies that there are potentially many more lunar fragments to be discovered among the near-Earth asteroid population. The research findings were published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

Kamo`oalewa is unique in two distinct ways. Firstly, it is classified as Earth’s quasi-satellite, meaning its orbit closely resembles that of Earth, even though it orbits the sun. Secondly, its longevity stands out, as it is expected to remain as a companion of the Earth for millions of years. This extraordinary characteristic differentiates Kamo`oalewa from other similar objects that only maintain Earth-like orbits for a few decades.

To unravel the mystery of how a piece of the moon ended up in this quasi-satellite orbit, researchers conducted numerical simulations that accounted for the gravitational forces of all the planets in the solar system. Surprisingly, they discovered that some lunar fragments possess the right conditions to find their way into these unique orbits. Kamo`oalewa, therefore, could have been created millions of years ago during a lunar impact event.

The moon has long been bombarded by asteroids, evident from the numerous impact craters scattered across its surface. Although most ejected lunar materials fall back onto the moon, a small fraction can escape the moon’s and Earth’s gravity, ultimately becoming near-Earth asteroids. Kamo`oalewa is believed to belong to this select group of rare fragments that have gained entry into Earth’s co-orbital space.

Understanding near-Earth asteroids is crucial as they pose potential hazards to our planet. Further detailed studies of Kamo`oalewa and determining its origin within a specific lunar impact crater will provide valuable insights into impact mechanics. With this in mind, the researchers are planning to investigate the specific conditions that allowed Kamo`oalewa’s unique orbital pathway. Additionally, they aim to determine the exact age of this enigmatic asteroid.

The discovery of Kamo`oalewa and its lunar origins is a testament to the incredible wonders of our universe. It reminds us that even the seemingly mundane can hold remarkable secrets, waiting to be unveiled through the tireless efforts of dedicated researchers. As we continue to explore the cosmos, we gain a deeper understanding of our place in the vastness of space.

Հաճ. տրվող հարցեր

1. What is a quasi-satellite?

A quasi-satellite is a term used to describe asteroids whose orbits are similar to that of Earth, giving the illusion that they orbit Earth, although they actually orbit the sun.

2. How did a fragment of the moon become a near-Earth asteroid?

Numerical simulations conducted by researchers at the University of Arizona revealed that certain lunar fragments have the right conditions to enter quasi-satellite orbits around Earth. This suggests that a fragment of the moon could have been created during a past lunar impact event and subsequently found its way into this unique orbit.

3. Why is the discovery of Kamo`oalewa significant?

Kamo`oalewa’s discovery highlights the moon as a potential source of near-Earth asteroids, expanding our understanding of their origins. Additionally, studying Kamo`oalewa and determining its specific origin within a lunar impact crater can provide valuable insights into impact mechanics and contribute to our knowledge of these celestial phenomena.

4. What are the potential hazards of near-Earth asteroids?

Near-Earth asteroids pose a potential hazard to our planet as their orbits bring them in close proximity to Earth. In the event of a collision, they could cause significant damage and have long-lasting effects on our environment. Understanding these asteroids and their characteristics is crucial for developing strategies to mitigate potential risks.