A new program called Artemis, initiated by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), aims to send U.S. astronauts back to the moon by 2025 or 2026 and establish a lunar base camp within the next decade. The estimated budget of $93 billion for the mission has sparked debates about whether NASA should prioritize moon landing over combatting climate change.

According to a 2023 survey by the Pew Research Center, only 12% of Americans view sending astronauts to explore the moon as a priority. The majority (41%) believe it is unimportant or should not be pursued at all, while 50% think NASA should shift its focus entirely to addressing climate change.

However, experts from Stanford University expressed overwhelming support for the Artemis program, drawing comparisons to the historic Apollo 11 mission that first landed humans on the moon. The Apollo program, which took place in 1969, was driven by a Cold War-era national imperative to demonstrate technological superiority over the Soviet Union.

The Artemis program, on the other hand, was established as a result of a 2017 Space Policy Directive. Its primary goal is to lead an innovative and sustainable program of exploration, fostering collaboration with commercial and international partners. The program seeks to expand human presence across the solar system, gain new knowledge, and explore the history of the sun, Earth, and moon system.

Experts argue that Artemis will not only advance scientific and technological advancements but also have practical applications. Technologies developed for space programs often find their way back to Earth, contributing to the solution of technological problems. Additionally, the program aims to create a viable landscape for human survival on the moon, which has implications for both commercial interests and the long-term survival of the human species.

Some experts emphasize that lunar exploration does not mean neglecting climate change but rather enhancing our lives on Earth. The moon offers resources that are scarce or difficult to extract on Earth, such as precious minerals. Mining these resources on the moon could alleviate potential resource depletion issues on our planet.

However, concerns have been raised about the ownership of lunar resources and the preservation of the moon as a shared environmental, cultural, and scientific entity. It is essential to address ethical and governance questions regarding lunar exploration and the activities of private contractors in space.

Nevertheless, many Stanford experts believe that NASA can pursue both lunar exploration and efforts to combat climate change simultaneously. They argue that NASA’s budget is relatively small compared to other government initiatives and that the economic activity generated by the “Moon to Mars” programs supports thousands of jobs and contributes billions to the economy.

Furthermore, the Artemis program aims to inspire the “Artemis generation” and promote diversity within the space industry. The inclusion of astronauts from diverse backgrounds, including the first woman and first person of color on the moon, is seen as a positive step towards creating a more diverse workforce and encouraging young people to pursue careers in STEM fields.

In summary, NASA’s Artemis program represents a new era of lunar exploration. While debates exist regarding priorities and concerns about resource extraction and ownership, the program offers significant scientific, technological, commercial, and inspirational opportunities. Its success could pave the way for sustainable human presence beyond Earth and contribute to our understanding of the universe.

