Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Զբոսաշրջիկները հանգստանում են կորած մայրցամաքում՝ թաքնված տեսադաշտում

ByԳաբրիել Բոթա

Sep 7, 2023
Զբոսաշրջիկները հանգստանում են կորած մայրցամաքում՝ թաքնված տեսադաշտում

Tourists from around the world may have been vacationing on a lost continent without even realizing it. Known as Greater Adria, this continent broke off from North Africa nearly 250 million years ago and gradually sank under Southern Europe, including regions such as the Alps, the Apennines, the Balkans, and Greece.

According to Douwe van Hinsbergen, a Professor of Global Tectonics and Paleogeography at Utrecht University, a narrow strip from Turin to the heel of Italy is the only remaining visible part of Greater Adria. He playfully remarks that tourists unknowingly spend their holidays on this lost continent rather than Atlantis.

The discovery of a lost continent is not unprecedented. Zealandia, also called Te Riu-a-Māui in the Māori language, is another example. It was reportedly lost for 375 years until geologists confirmed its existence in 2017. Zealandia, with an area of 1.89 million square miles, was once part of the supercontinent Gondwana, which included Western Antarctica and Eastern Australia over 500 million years ago.

Abel Tasman, a Dutch businessman and sailor, supposedly discovered Zealandia in 1642 while searching for the “Great Southern Continent.” It detached from Gondwana and eventually became submerged, with only a small portion visible above water. Zealandia serves as a reminder to geologists that even something seemingly obvious can remain hidden for a long time.

Աղբյուրները `
– Douwe van Hinsbergen, Professor of Global Tectonics and Paleogeography at Utrecht University
– TN News (source of information on Zealandia)
– GNS Science, the Zealand Crown Research Institute (reference to Zealandia)

By Գաբրիել Բոթա

Related Post

գիտություն

Ալաբամա նահանգի դեռահասը ընտանեկան ֆերմայում հայտնաբերել է կետի 34 միլիոն տարեկան գանգ

Sep 7, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու
գիտություն

Հյուգին առաքելություն. Կայծակի նկարահանում դեպի տիեզերք

Sep 7, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
գիտություն

Mars Rovers-ը հայտնաբերում է անսովոր ժայռերի գոյացություններ. դա կարո՞ղ է կյանքի ապացույց լինել:

Sep 7, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Զբոսաշրջիկները հանգստանում են կորած մայրցամաքում՝ թաքնված տեսադաշտում

Sep 7, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Իսպանացի քաղաքական գործիչը հեռանում է կոպերի հազվագյուտ խանգարման մասին իրազեկվածությունը բարձրացնելու նպատակով

Sep 7, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
Լուրեր

World of Warcraft. Dragonflight-ի բովանդակության հաճախակի թարմացումները փոխում են խաղը

Sep 7, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
Լուրեր

IoT-ի դերը Ասիա-Խաղաղօվկիանոսյան տարածաշրջանում վերականգնվող էներգիայի ընդունման արագացման գործում

Sep 7, 2023 0 Comments