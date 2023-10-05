Քաղաքային կյանք

Տիեզերական ափը ականատես է արձակումների ռեկորդային քանակի 2022 թվականին և կանխատեսվող աճին 2023 թվականին

ByՄամֆո Բրեշիա

Oct 5, 2023
The Space Coast has emerged as a prominent hub for space exploration and innovation, evidenced by the remarkable increase in the number of launches. In 2022, a record-breaking 57 launches took place, and it is projected that there may be between 86 and 92 potential launches in 2023, according to Space Launch Delta 45 commander Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy.

The breakdown of launches in 2023 so far reveals that Cape Canaveral witnessed 43 launches, while Kennedy Space Center (KSC) hosted 10 launches. SpaceX dominated the landscape with 50 launches in total, including 47 Falcon 9 launches and 3 Falcon Heavy launches. United Launch Alliance (ULA) contributed 2 launches, one Delta IV Heavy and one Atlas V, while Relativity Space had a single launch. Additionally, there were 3 human spaceflights.

In October, the Space Coast witnessed several notable launches. SpaceX deployed 22 Starlink satellites through a Falcon 9 mission. The booster successfully completed its eighth flight and landed on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. This was SpaceX’s 70th launch of the year and the 50th from the Space Coast. Another significant launch in October was the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, which carried Amazon’s two test Project Kuiper satellites.

Looking ahead to November, SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 mission to transport Cargo Dragon on the CRS-29 mission to supply the International Space Station (ISS). Additionally, there is a planned launch of a Falcon 9 carrying the Intuitive Machines IM-1 lunar lander, which could be the first NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) mission to land on the moon.

In 2024, Axiom Space is preparing for the Axiom-3 commercial flight to the ISS. The launch date is yet to be determined, pending coordination with NASA and in-orbit activity planning.

The Space Coast’s increasing number of launches not only contributes to the region’s economy but also drives advancements in space technology and enhances our understanding of the universe.

Աղբյուրները `
– Space Launch Delta 45 commander Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy
– Kennedy Space Center
– Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
- SpaceX
– Միացյալ մեկնարկային դաշինք
– Relativity Space

