Պալեոնտոլոգները հայտնաբերել են բեկումնային հայտնագործություն. ամենահին հայտնի թաղման վայրը

Paleontologists in South Africa have made an astounding breakthrough in the field of human evolution. They have recently unearthed the oldest burial site ever discovered, challenging long-held beliefs about the capabilities of our ancient ancestors. Led by renowned paleoanthropologist Lee Berger, a team of researchers made the remarkable find within the Cradle of Humankind, a UNESCO world heritage site near Johannesburg.

The burial site contains the remains of Homo naledi, a small-brained species believed to be incapable of complex behavior. Previously, it was generally believed that complex activities, such as burying the dead, were only possible with the development of larger brains. However, these ancient interments, dating back to at least 200,000 BC, predate any known evidence of Homo sapiens burials by at least 100,000 years.

The discovery challenges our understanding of human evolution by suggesting that mortuary practices were not limited to Homo sapiens or species with large brain sizes. Homo naledi, with brains about the size of oranges, proves that our evolutionary path was not a linear progression. This primitive species, standing at 1.5 meters tall, had curved fingers and toes, tool-wielding hands, and feet perfectly suited to walking.

The burial site, located in the “Rising Star” cave system, offers further evidence of the complex emotional and cognitive behavior displayed by Homo naledi. Deliberately dug holes were found, suggesting that the bodies were intentionally buried. At least five individuals were discovered in these oval-shaped interments.

In addition to the burial site, engravings resembling geometrical shapes were found on the smooth surfaces of a nearby cave pillar. These markings indicate that Homo naledi may have engaged in symbolic practices, challenging the notion that humans were the creators of such behaviors.

This groundbreaking discovery by Berger and his team alters our understanding of human evolution. It suggests that burial practices, meaning-making, and even art have a more intricate and non-human history than previously believed. The findings have received praise and anticipation from the scientific community and will undoubtedly revolutionize our knowledge of our ancient ancestors.

Հաճ. տրվող հարցեր

Հարց. Ո՞րն է հայտնագործության նշանակությունը:

A: The discovery of the oldest burial site challenges previous beliefs about the capabilities of our ancient ancestors and provides insight into the complex behaviors of Homo naledi.

Q: How old are the burials?

A: The burials date back to at least 200,000 BC, making them the oldest known interments in the hominin record.

Q: What species were the remains found?

A: The remains belong to Homo naledi, a species at the intersection between apes and modern humans, known for its small brain size and unique physical features.

Q: Do the findings suggest humans did not invent symbolic practices?

A: Yes, the discovery challenges the notion that humans were the exclusive creators of symbolic practices, as Homo naledi showcased evidence of such behaviors.

Q: How will this discovery impact our understanding of human evolution?

A: The findings will revolutionize our understanding of human evolution by demonstrating that complex activities, such as burial practices, have a more intricate and non-human history.