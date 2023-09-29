Քաղաքային կյանք

Տարվա վերջին գերլուսինը լուսավորում է երկինքը

Sep 29, 2023
Տարվա վերջին գերլուսինը լուսավորում է երկինքը

The last supermoon of the year will illuminate the night sky tonight, providing a spectacular sight for stargazers. This marks the end of a series of four supermoons in 2023, with two of them occurring in the month of July.

A supermoon, also known as a perigee-syzygy, refers to a full or new moon that coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. During this time, the moon appears larger and brighter than usual.

Tonight’s supermoon is expected to shine brightly at 18:45 BST, captivating skywatchers with its radiant glow. As the moon reaches its closest proximity to Earth, its luminosity will be enhanced, creating a mesmerizing celestial display.

Supermoon events have become highly anticipated and attract enthusiasts from all over the world. The unique phenomenon offers a rare opportunity to witness the beauty and grandeur of our celestial companion up close.

While the scientific significance of supermoons is still a subject of study, their visual impact is undeniable. The giant, glowing orb in the sky has long fascinated and inspired humans, fueling the imaginations of poets, artists, and dreamers throughout history.

Make sure to mark your calendars and find a clear spot to gaze at the sky tonight as the last supermoon of the year makes its appearance. It is a captivating experience that reminds us of the wonders and mysteries of the universe.

Սահմանումներ:
– Supermoon: A full or new moon that coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit.
– Perigee-syzygy: A term used to describe the alignment of the moon with the Earth and the sun, resulting in a full or new moon.

